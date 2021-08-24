Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Blood Glucose Test Strips market” and its expanding nature. The Blood Glucose Test Strips market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Blood Glucose Test Strips market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Blood Glucose Test Strips market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Blood Glucose Test Strips market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market

Key Market Trends: – Increased Awareness Among Type 2 Diabetic Patients is Driving the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Due to the ease in handling glucometers, patients are now preferring to use them for their personal use (home use).

Measuring blood glucose levels is essential to take or alter the medication accordingly, especially insulin users. Within seconds, glucometers provide the blood glucose levels with accuracy. There is constant upgradation in glucometers for better use and more efficiency.

Approximately 10% of diabetic population contributes to Type 1 diabetes and 90% contributes to Type 2 diabetes.

About 90% of Type 1 patients are using glucometer in their daily routines, and 25% of Type 2 patients are using the glucometers.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the blood glucose levels for Type 2 diabetes patients are not under control, and this is causing the patients to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid further complications of diabetes.

Thus, the aforementioned factor has increased the demand for the blood glucose test strips market.

North to Dominate the Market

Globally, North accounted for the largest share of 58.33% in 2017, owing to the availability of healthcare reimbursements and the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies.

is also a leading region in the global blood glucose test strips market. North is the fastest-growing region for the market and portrays a massive potential for growth in the future, due to the increasing government initiatives to combat diabetes and corporate investments to streamline R&D in diabetes.

Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.7 Rest of (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3 Latin

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.8.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.9.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.10.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.11.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Trivida

7.1.10 Rossmax

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

