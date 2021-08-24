Carrier Screening Market 2021: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Carrier Screening market” and its expanding nature. The Carrier Screening market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Carrier Screening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

TOC of Carrier Screening Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Carrier Screening market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Carrier Screening Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Carrier Screening market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Carrier Screening market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Carrier Screening market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Carrier Screening market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Carrier Screening market players

Key Market Trends:

Molecular Screening Test Segment by Test Type is Expected to Register Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

A molecular screening test identifies DNA mutations, which are variations in the genetic code that lead to decreased production of enzymes. It focuses on the mutations seen in one ethnic group. It involves a step-wise process of testing for common alleles, and if required, extensive gene analysis. Sequencing is a method of molecular screening, which is accomplished by reading across the DNA code of a specific gene to know if there are any known mutations. If the test results are negative, it reduces the chances that the individual is a carrier, however, it does not eliminate the chance of having a carrier gene, since it is possible that the mutation might not have been discovered yet through the current technology.

Some of the prominent recessive disorders for which molecular testing is beneficial are Canavan disease, Cystic fibrosis, GM1 gangliosidosis, spinal muscular atrophy, etc. With advancements in genetic analysis tools, like assays based on next-generation sequencing and microarray technologies, molecular diagnostics are revolutionizing the practice of medicine, by improving the prenatal and reproductive care, enabling earlier disease detection, and advancing the treatment for heritable diseases. There is an expansion of molecular testing, as it has the potential to increase testing accuracies through technical benefits for many targeted disorders that may not be suggested to biochemical testing.

North accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North is found to hold a major share of the carrier screening market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Genetic disease is the leading cause of infant deaths in the United States, accounting for approximately 20% of the total annual infant mortality. Many advances in genomic medicine and technological platforms have made possible low-cost, panâ€ethnic, expanded carrier screening that enables obstetric care providers to offer screening for over 100 recessive genetic diseases. However, the rapid integration of this genomic medicine into the routine obstetric practice has raised some concerns about the practical implementation of carrier testing. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people suffer from cystic fibrosis in the United States, and approximately 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed each year in the country. Thus, as the prevalence of genetic diseases is increasing every year, the usage of carrier screening is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Carrier Screening Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Carrier Screening market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Carrier Screening market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Carrier Screening market trends that influence the global Carrier Screening market

Detailed TOC of Carrier Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Screening Tests in Genetic Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social and Ethical Implications of Carrier Screening

4.3.2 High Costs of Carrier Testing

4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Test Type

5.1.1 Molecular Screening Test

5.1.2 Biochemical Screening Test

5.2 Disease Type

5.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis

5.2.2 Tay-Sachs

5.2.3 Gaucher Disease

5.2.4 Sickle Cell Disease

5.2.5 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

5.2.6 Other Autosomal Recessive Genetic Disorders

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 23Andme Inc.

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.4 Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 Luminex Corporation

6.1.7 Sequenom Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of ï¿½Holdings)

6.1.8 Myriad Genetics

6.1.9 Autogenomics Inc.

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

