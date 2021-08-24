Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market

The Chronic Neuropathic Pain market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chronic Neuropathic Pain market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Neuropathic Pain market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Neuropathic Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Overview

Neuropathic pain is caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, including peripheral fibres (Aβ, Aδ and C fibres) and central neurons, and affects 7–10% of the general population.

Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Causes

Multiple causes of neuropathic pain have been described and its incidence is likely to increase owing to the ageing global population, increased incidence of diabetes mellitus and improved survival from cancer after chemotherapy.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Treatment

The treatment initially focuses on resolving the underlying cause. Medications used to treat neuropathic pain include over-the-counter analgesics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), topical anesthetic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiarrhythmics, narcotic analgesics, and opioids.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Report

Neuropathic pain may result from disorders of the peripheral nervous system or the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Thus, neuropathic pain may be divided into peripheral neuropathic pain, central neuropathic pain, or mixed (peripheral and central) neuropathic pain.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Insights

The primary goals of treatment for chronic neuropathic pain are to manage the pain as much as possible and to minimize the negative side-effects of the treatment. Individuals with chronic neuropathic pain may be referred to a pain clinic for assessment, management and advice on living with chronic pain.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Forecast

Every person is different and doctor take into consideration the needs to suggest the most suitable treatment. There are various treatments available for chronic neuropathic pain and often it is a ‘trial and error’ process to find the best option for an individual. Regular painkillers such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs (for example ibuprofen, aspirin and paracetamol) are usually not effective for neuropathic pain.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Medications

Medications used to treat chronic neuropathic pain include, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), topical anesthetic agents, antiarrhythmics, narcotic analgesics, and opioids. This varied armamentarium reflects the heterogeneity of the patient group and the different pathophysiologic mechanisms postulated to produce neuropathic pain.

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Neuropathic Pain, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Neuropathic Pain are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Neuropathic Pain market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Neuropathic Pain market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Neuropathic Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Neuropathic Pain Chronic Neuropathic Pain: Market Overview at a Glance Chronic Neuropathic Pain: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Chronic Neuropathic Pain: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Neuropathic Pain KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Chronic Neuropathic Pain market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Neuropathic Pain R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic Neuropathic Pain. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic Neuropathic Pain market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Chronic Neuropathic Pain

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

