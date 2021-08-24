Direct Textile Printers Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Mimaki, DGI, Konica Minolta

“

The report titled Global Direct Textile Printers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct Textile Printers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct Textile Printers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct Textile Printers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct Textile Printers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct Textile Printers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct Textile Printers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct Textile Printers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct Textile Printers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct Textile Printers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct Textile Printers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct Textile Printers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mimaki, DGI, Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit, Mutoh, Robustelli, SPGPrints, MS Printing, Durst, Kaiyuan, Reggiani, Printpretty, La Meccanica, Zimmer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Direct-to-fabric

Direct-to-garments



Market Segmentation by Application:

Clothes

Scalfs, Neckties, and Accessories

Home Textiles



The Direct Textile Printers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct Textile Printers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct Textile Printers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct Textile Printers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct Textile Printers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct Textile Printers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct Textile Printers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct Textile Printers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Textile Printers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Direct Textile Printers Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Direct Textile Printers Overall Market Size

2.1 China Direct Textile Printers Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Direct Textile Printers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Direct Textile Printers Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Textile Printers Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Direct Textile Printers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Direct Textile Printers Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Direct Textile Printers Sales by Companies

3.5 China Direct Textile Printers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Textile Printers Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Direct Textile Printers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Textile Printers Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Direct Textile Printers Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Textile Printers Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Direct-to-fabric

4.1.3 Direct-to-garments

4.2 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – China Direct Textile Printers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Clothes

5.1.3 Scalfs, Neckties, and Accessories

5.1.4 Home Textiles

5.2 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – China Direct Textile Printers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Mimaki

6.1.1 Mimaki Corporation Information

6.1.2 Mimaki Overview

6.1.3 Mimaki Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Mimaki Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.1.5 Mimaki Recent Developments

6.2 DGI

6.2.1 DGI Corporation Information

6.2.2 DGI Overview

6.2.3 DGI Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 DGI Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.2.5 DGI Recent Developments

6.3 Konica Minolta

6.3.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

6.3.2 Konica Minolta Overview

6.3.3 Konica Minolta Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Konica Minolta Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.3.5 Konica Minolta Recent Developments

6.4 Atexco

6.4.1 Atexco Corporation Information

6.4.2 Atexco Overview

6.4.3 Atexco Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Atexco Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.4.5 Atexco Recent Developments

6.5 Kornit

6.5.1 Kornit Corporation Information

6.5.2 Kornit Overview

6.5.3 Kornit Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Kornit Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.5.5 Kornit Recent Developments

6.6 Mutoh

6.6.1 Mutoh Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mutoh Overview

6.6.3 Mutoh Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mutoh Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.6.5 Mutoh Recent Developments

6.7 Robustelli

6.7.1 Robustelli Corporation Information

6.7.2 Robustelli Overview

6.7.3 Robustelli Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Robustelli Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.7.5 Robustelli Recent Developments

6.8 SPGPrints

6.8.1 SPGPrints Corporation Information

6.8.2 SPGPrints Overview

6.8.3 SPGPrints Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 SPGPrints Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.8.5 SPGPrints Recent Developments

6.9 MS Printing

6.9.1 MS Printing Corporation Information

6.9.2 MS Printing Overview

6.9.3 MS Printing Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 MS Printing Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.9.5 MS Printing Recent Developments

6.10 Durst

6.10.1 Durst Corporation Information

6.10.2 Durst Overview

6.10.3 Durst Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Durst Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.10.5 Durst Recent Developments

6.11 Kaiyuan

6.11.1 Kaiyuan Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kaiyuan Overview

6.11.3 Kaiyuan Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kaiyuan Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.11.5 Kaiyuan Recent Developments

6.12 Reggiani

6.12.1 Reggiani Corporation Information

6.12.2 Reggiani Overview

6.12.3 Reggiani Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Reggiani Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.12.5 Reggiani Recent Developments

6.13 Printpretty

6.13.1 Printpretty Corporation Information

6.13.2 Printpretty Overview

6.13.3 Printpretty Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Printpretty Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.13.5 Printpretty Recent Developments

6.14 La Meccanica

6.14.1 La Meccanica Corporation Information

6.14.2 La Meccanica Overview

6.14.3 La Meccanica Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 La Meccanica Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.14.5 La Meccanica Recent Developments

6.15 Zimmer

6.15.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

6.15.2 Zimmer Overview

6.15.3 Zimmer Direct Textile Printers Sales and Revenue in China Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Zimmer Direct Textile Printers Product Description

6.15.5 Zimmer Recent Developments

7 China Direct Textile Printers Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 China Direct Textile Printers Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Direct Textile Printers Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in China Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Direct Textile Printers Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Direct Textile Printers Industry Value Chain

9.2 Direct Textile Printers Upstream Market

9.3 Direct Textile Printers Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Direct Textile Printers Distributors and Sales Agents in China Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

