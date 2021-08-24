India Cream Market to Expand at a CAGR of 15% During 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cream Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian cream market share exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cream refers to a dairy product which is utilized to give a smooth texture and consistency to food products. As a result, it is widely used in the preparation of numerous dishes, desserts and beverages, including ice-creams, salads, sweet meals, tea, coffee, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cream-market-in-india/requestsample

Market Trends:

In India, the growing utilization of cream in several food products, such as ice-creams, milkshakes, tea, coffee, sauces, etc., is primarily catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the changing consumer dietary patterns and increasing preferences for various western dishes, such as chowder, crème brûlée, tiramisu, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding health-conscious consumers, along with the emergence of organic product variants is further augmenting the growth of the cream market in the country. Additionally, a significant growth in the food processing industry and introduction of advanced technologies for improving the shelf life of cream, are anticipated to fuel the product demand in India over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian cream market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/38tLLNQ

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

GCMMF

Mother Dairy

Parag Milk Foods

The report has examined the Indian Cream Market in 15 major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/