India Intravenous Solution Market Report, Share, Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Intravenous Solution Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The India Intravenous Solution Market size is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Intravenous (IV) solutions, or fluids, are crystalloid solutions that offer essential nutrients to maintain fluid balance, treat electrolyte imbalances, and replenish fluid losses during IV therapy. These fluids are administered into the venous circulation through a syringe or IV catheter for providing required nutrients to people suffering from cancer, diabetes and other diseases. IV solutions mainly consist of water with medications, sugar, and electrolytes added in particular and prescribed concentrations.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders and gastrointestinal diseases represents one of the key factors driving the India intravenous solution market. Moreover, the Government of India has been undertaking initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure across the country. This, coupled with increasing health-consciousness among individuals, is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of IV solutions in portable packaging, increasing consumer healthcare expenditure capacities, and steadily growing population, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

India Intravenous Solution Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and nutrients.

Market Breakup by Type:

Partial Parenteral Nutrition

Total Parenteral Nutrition

Market Breakup by Nutrients:

Carbohydrates

Salts and Electrolytes

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

