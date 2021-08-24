Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Disease Understanding and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chronic Plaque Psoriasis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is recognized as the most prevalent immune-mediated inflammatory disease, involving skin and joints and associated with abnormalities of other systems. Even though the condition is not life-threatening, it is difficult to treat and response rates vary widely.

Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Types

There are different clinical types of psoriasis, the most common of which is plaque psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis typically presents with large oval-circular plaques over the scalp, trunk and extensor body surface. The plaques have an extensive amount of scaling due to the hyperproliferation of the epidermal cells.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treatment

Treatment modalities are chosen based on disease severity, relevant comorbidities, patient preference (including cost and convenience), efficacy, and evaluation of individual patient response. Although there is no cure for psoriasis, there are multiple effective treatment options, and topical therapy is the standard of care for treatment. Mild to moderate psoriasis can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy. Systemic treatment, which includes immunosuppressants and biologics, are required in moderate-to-severe cases.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report

Psoriasis has both pediatric and adult-onset, with the former accounting for more number of cases. Plaques vary in terms of variable morphology, distribution, and severity. Psoriatic patients are frequently categorized into two groups: mild or moderate-to-severe psoriasis, depending on the clinical severity of the lesions, the percentage of affected body surface area, and patient quality of life.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights

A range of agents is available for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis usually receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, inhibit cell proliferation and promote keratinocyte differentiation. These cases can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Outlook

Biologics have emerged as highly potent treatment options in patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, are not tolerated owing to adverse effects, or are unsuitable owing to comorbidities. The first biologic agent for psoriasis, the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist etanercept (Enbrel; Amgen), was approved in 2004.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Market

The topical treatment of psoriasis is developing. Calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate cutaneous foam halobetasol propionate, and tazarotene ha expanded the treatment options of topical therapy in several countries. Optimal formulations may result in a better treatment-adherence. In addition, crisaborole, a phosphodiesterase E4 inhibitor approved for atopic dermatitis treatment, has recently been shown to improve facial and flexural psoriasis and may impact the treatment of psoriasis in the future.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Forecast

Considered the cornerstone of topical treatment, corticosteroids are often well tolerated and effective for patients with mild psoriasis. Calcipotriol, a vitamin D3 analogue, is a first-line topical agent for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and moderately severe scalp psoriasis.

Table of content

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Plaque Psoriasis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic Plaque Psoriasis. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

