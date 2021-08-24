Europe Frozen Pizza Market Share, Price, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Frozen Pizza Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Europe Frozen Pizza market forecast to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Frozen pizzas are half-baked convenient food items that can be consumed any time after reheating. Their taste and nutrients are preserved by storing them at low temperatures. As compared to freshly prepared pizzas, frozen pizzas have a longer shelf life. Consequently, they are utilized in cafes, hotels, and restaurants across Europe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

At present, the demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is increasing across Europe on account of the convenience offered in terms of the preparation of these meals. This, coupled with the addition of ingredients that improve the nutrition value, is positively influencing the sales of frozen pizzas in the region. Moreover, the key players are introducing gluten- and dairy-free product variants to expand their consumer base. These players are also employing advanced technologies for producing, storing, and supplying products to avoid wastage of food and resources. Other factors, including a stable economy, hectic lifestyles, and a substantial working population, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Europe Frozen Pizza Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, crust type, size, product type, topping and distribution.

Market Breakup by Crust Type:

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Stuffed Crust

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Frozen Pizza

Premium Frozen Pizza

Gourmet Frozen Pizza

Market Breakup by Topping:

Cheese

Meat

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution:

Food Chain Services

Modern Trade

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

