Europe Power Rental Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Power Rental Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. The Europe Power Rental market share to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). Power rental is the process of renting power generators or plants to temporarily supply energy to industrial sites. This service offers many scalable components that are installed in power stations and also delivers various power-based equipment. Power rental is a dependable, quick, flexible and cost-effective service that assists in dealing with brief power outages. It also helps to maintain the utility of power grids by supplying additional electricity to businesses and communities. As a result, power rental finds widespread applicability in manufacturing, mining, and oil and gas industries.

Market Trends:

The Europe power rental market is primarily being driven by the expanding IT sector and the growing number of data centers. Apart from this, in developing regions across Europe, inadequate power supply from local grids or insufficient access to the main transmission network has resulted in electricity shortage, which is catalyzing the demand for power rental services. Moreover, several utility companies in the region are implementing power rental solutions during high-demand periods, which is supporting the market growth.

Europe Power Rental Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, fuel type, equipment type, power rating, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Generator

Transformer

Load Bank

Others

Breakup by Power Rating:

Up to 50 kW

51 –500 kW

501 –2,500 kW

Above 2,500 kW

Breakup by Application:

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Data Centers

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

