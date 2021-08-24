India Beauty and Personal Care Market 2026: Size Analysis 2021, Industry Share, Future Forecast, and Top Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Beauty and Personal Care Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India beauty and personal care market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Beauty and personal care products are manufactured using different chemical compounds obtained from natural or artificial sources. They provide skin protection, enhance physical appearance, boost the self-esteem of individuals, etc. Some of the most commonly used beauty and personal care products are color makeup, sunscreens, deodorants, serums, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, facial wipes, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends:

The growing focus on personal health and hygiene is one of the major factors driving the beauty and personal care market in India. Moreover, the Government of India, along with many private organizations, is also undertaking various initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of feminine and personal hygiene. Besides this, the increasing influence of social media and the rising penetration of smartphones are further contributing to the elevating beauty consciousness among individuals in the country.

Additionally, inflating income levels and shifting preferences of consumers towards customized, organic, and premium product variants are also bolstering the market growth in India.

Apart from this, several innovative strategies adopted by physical store retailers, such as housing beauty studios with personalized beauty advisors, are increasing customer engagement and enhancing their shopping experience.

Furthermore, the growing availability of a wide range of products through numerous e-commerce platforms will also continue to augment the demand for beauty and personal care products across India in the coming years.

India Beauty and Personal Care Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

Beiersdorf AG

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

L’occitane International S.A.

L’Oréal S.A

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever plc.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Skincare/Sun Care

Hair Care

Makeup and Color Cosmetic Products

Deodorants/Fragrances

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

