India Electric Three-Wheeler Market 2021-2026: Top Manufacturers, Business Growth Report, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Electric Three-wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India electric three-wheeler market size grew at a CAGR of 20% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India electric three-wheeler market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

An electric three-wheeler, also known as an e-rickshaw, is a convenient and eco-friendly mode of public transportation. It is widely used for transporting passengers or goods over short-to-medium distances. It operates with the help of battery-based electric motors, which helps in reducing extra costs related to fuel consumption. In recent years, electric three-wheelers have gained traction in India due to their zero carbon emissions, noise-free travel experience, compact design and cost-effectiveness.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Electric Three-wheeler Market Trends:

The India electric three-wheeler market is primarily driven by the growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions and rising fuel prices. Additionally, the introduction of various subsidy schemes by regional governments on purchasing e-rickshaws is escalating the product demand.

Furthermore, these vehicles are increasingly being adopted by numerous ridesharing companies for offering ecologically sustainable rides to their customers and by courier companies for last-mile delivery services.

Other factors, including the integration of electric three-wheelers with advanced technologies, rapid urbanization and increasing investments in the up-gradation of public charging infrastructures, are anticipated to positively influence the market growth.

India Electric Three-wheeler Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

TVS Motors

Bajaj Auto Limited

Kinetic Green

Piaggio

Lohia Auto (The Lohia Group of Industries)

Saera Electric Auto

Altigreen Propulsion Labs

Terra Motors India

Ceeon India

Market Breakup by Power Output:

<3 kW

3 – 6 kW

7 – 10 kW

>10 kW

Market Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Market Breakup by Drive Type:

Hub Type

Chassis Mounted

Market Breakup by Motor Type:

BLDC Motor (Brushless DC Motor)

PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor)

Market Breakup by Voltage Capacity:

48 – 59V

60 – 72V

73 – 96V

Above 96V

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

