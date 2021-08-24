Europe Paper Cups Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Paper Cups Market in Europe Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Paper Cups Market in Europe to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Paper cups are used for consuming food and beverages like coffee, soft drinks, tea, soups, instant noodles, and sweet corn. These cups are durable, lightweight, user-friendly, and biodegradable. As they assist in saving time and eliminating the hassle of cleaning, they are widely used across Europe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Hectic schedules and sedentary lifestyles have resulted in the growing on-the-go coffee culture. This, along with the rising awareness among individuals about hygiene, is positively influencing the sales of paper cups in Europe. Apart from this, the ban on plastic cups and the promotion of sustainable and eco-friendly product variants are supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the expanding business of international coffee outlets is catalyzing the demand for paper cups in the region. Other major factors, including the well-established food and beverage (F&B) industry, rising paper and board production, and the development of recyclable paper cups, are offering lucrative opportunities to market players.

Keyword Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Cup Type, Wall Type, Application, End Users and Distribution Channel.

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Breakup by Cup Type:

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

Breakup by Wall Type:

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

Breakup by Application:

Tea and Coffee

Chilled food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by End Users:

Coffee and Tea Shops

QSR and Other Fast Food Shops

Offices and Educational Institutions

Residential Use

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

