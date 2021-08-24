Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Report, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) refers to an inactive, semi-synthetic, and viscoelastic polymer. It is produced as an inert, light-colored, tasteless, odorless powder obtained from the synthetic modification of alkali cellulose. HPMC has a low ash content, excellent film-forming ability, salt tolerance, water-retaining property, thickening capacity and optimum resistance to enzymes. On account of these properties, HPMC is widely utilized in the construction, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, ceramics and food industries.

Market Trends:

The Europe HPMC market is being majorly driven by the escalating demand for the HPMC as a replacement for animal-based products. Furthermore, the rising utilization of HPMC in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is propelling the market growth in the region. HPMC reduces the oil content in deep-fried food products, which helps in minimizing the risks of developing chronic lifestyle diseases. Furthermore, growth in the construction industry across Europe is creating a positive outlook for the market. HPMC enhances mortar plasticity, prevents cracks and improves the strength of cement.

Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country and end use.

Market Breakup by End Use:

Construction

Pharmaceuticals (Including Cosmetics)

Food Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

