Europe Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a volume of 11 Million Tons in 2020. The Europe Recycled Plastics market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Recycled plastics refer to the waste and scrap plastic materials reprocessed and transformed into usable products. They are usually manufactured using heat compression, thermal decomposition and pyrolysis methods. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and polypropylene (PP) are some commonly recycled plastics. They are utilized to produce new bottles and containers, picnic tables and plastic lumbers. Recycling plastics aid in reducing pollution, conservation of natural resources and promoting sustainable lifestyles. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including construction, automotive, packaging and electronics.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

The Europe recycled plastics market is primarily being driven by growing awareness regarding environmental protection among the masses. Recycled plastics have minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste generation, which is positively impacting the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of PET bottles for packaging water and beverages is providing a thrust to the market growth. HDPE is also extensively used for the manufacturing of plastic scrap-based grocery bags, margarine tubes and detergent bottles. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable policies by the governments of European countries promoting recycling and sustainable development, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Müller-Guttenbrunn Group

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Paprec Group

Morssinkhof Rymoplast

Others

Europe Recycled Plastics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, source, application and plastic type.

Market Breakup by Source:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastics and Foams

Fibres

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction and Demolition

Household (Non-Packaging Use)

Others

Market Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

