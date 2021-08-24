Enamel Paint Manufacturing Project Report: Cost and Revenue, Plant Setup, Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Manufacturing Process, Business Plan, Raw Materials, Machinery Requirements, 2021-2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Enamel paint refers to paint that air-dries to a hard, glass-like shell. It is generally used for coating surfaces that are outdoors or subject to variations in temperature.

Enamel paint adheres to a wide range of materials, such as glass, aluminum, steel, wood, porcelain, plastic, ceramic, etc. It provides smooth application, has a uniform finish, resists yellowing, etc. Some common product variants include floor enamel, epoxy enamel, polyurethane enamel, alkyd resin enamel, etc.

The rising levels of urbanization and the expanding construction industry are driving the enamel paint market. Polyurethane enamel paint is being utilized for concrete and wood floors as it offers resistance to scuffing, scratching, flaking, etc.

Furthermore, the increasing use of water-based enamels in the furniture industry due to their glossy finish and low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) is augmenting the market growth. Additionally, enamel paints are also utilized in the automotive industry for brake calipers, engines, exhaust pipes, etc. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

