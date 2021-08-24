Europe Neoprene Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Neoprene Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The europe neoprene market share is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Neoprene is a synthetic rubber produced artificially by the free radical polymerization of chloroprene. It is chemically stable and flexible over a wide range of temperatures, offering various advantages over natural rubber latex and other synthetic compounds. It provides strong protection from oxidizing agents, such as alcohols, oils, and acids, and offers resistance to all acetonic solvents.

Market Trends:

The Europe neoprene market is primarily driven by its growing applications in diverse industries. In the automotive sector, neoprene is used to manufacture tires, oil seals, power transmission belts, hose covers, and breaking and steering system components. Neoprene is also utilized as a building material based on its ozone and electrical resistance and anti-weathering properties. Besides this, neoprene provides excellent adhesion to fabrics and metals and does not degrade when exposed to sunlight. As a result, it is extensively employed in various products such as orthopedic braces, electrical insulation, hoses, belts, springs, laptop sleeves, flexible mounts, gaskets, adhesives and automotive fan belts.

Europe Neoprene Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, manufacturing route, grade, application and end user.

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Route:

Butadiene Route

Acetylene Route

Market Breakup by Grade:

General-Purpose Grade Neoprene

Pre-Crosslinked Grade Neoprene

Sulfer-Modified Grade Neoprene

Slow Crystallizing Grade Neoprene

Market Breakup by Application:

Technical Rubber

Adhesives Industry

Latex Industry

Market Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Consumer goods

Medical

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

