Europe Mobile Payment Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Mobile Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Europe Mobile Payment market share to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Mobile payment represents one of the most popular payment methods conducted using the internet, a mobile application, a smart device and an associated payment instrument. Also known as e-payment, it minimizes the usage of a physical wallet and provides users with improved data security and convenience. As a result, mobile payment methods have gained immense popularity across Europe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

A well-established e-commerce sector, coupled with a significant tech-savvy population, represents one of the key factors impelling the mobile payment market in Europe. Mobile payment services are extensively utilized across diverse end use industries, such as retail, food and beverage (F&B), and entertainment. Apart from this, the leading players are integrating tokenization with biometric identification features to provide a more secure experience. Furthermore, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are introducing mobile payment solutions to track consumer buying behavior, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the region.

Europe Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mode of transaction and application.

Market Breakup by Mode of Transaction:

WAP

NFC

SMS

USSD

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

