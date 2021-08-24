Europe Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Market:Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 177 Million in 2020. The Europe Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Hydrocarbon (HC) refrigerants are natural cooling agents used for transferring heat in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units. These refrigerants are manufactured with chemicals derived from the natural bio-chemical processes. R290, R600a and R1270 are some of the commonly available types of HC refrigerants. They are utilized in heat pumps, chillers, refrigeration systems and air conditioning systems. In comparison to traditional refrigerants, they are environment-friendly, provide a higher cooling or heating effect and minimal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They aid in improving efficiency, saving energy and reducing wear and tear of the equipment. As a result, HC refrigerants find extensive application across various industries, such as agriculture, food and beverage and oil and gas.

Market Trends:

The Europe hydrocarbon refrigerants market is primarily being driven by the implementation of favorable government policies prohibiting the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) refrigerants. Moreover, significant growth in the HVAC and food and beverage industries is creating a positive outlook for the market. Hydrocarbon refrigerants are widely used in refrigeration systems and stationary and mobile air conditioners to maintain optimal temperature and preserve quality, which is favoring the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive without any acquisition. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Linde gas

A-Gas

SRS Frigadon

Nidec Secop

Beijer REF

Eurammon

True mfg

Europe Hydrocarbon Refrigerants Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type and Application.

Market Breakup by Type:

R290

R600a

R1270

Others

Amongst these, propane (R290) currently holds the largest share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Refrigeration Systems

Chillers

Air Conditioning Systems

Heat Pumps

Others

Refrigeration systems currently represent the leading segment, accounting for the largest share.

Market Breakup by Region:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Others

Germany currently represents the largest market for hydrocarbon refrigerants in Europe.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

