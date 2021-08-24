According to a new report published by Fortune Business Insights™, “Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Linerless, Release Liner), By Label Type (Permanent, Removable), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Household & Personal Care, Consumer Goods, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 43.62 billion in 2019. The self-adhesive labels market size is expected to reach USD 71.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growing consumer awareness about product ingredients coupled with heavy demand are factors expected to bolster the growth of the market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a growing need for self-adhesive labels for the burgeoning demand for medical and pharmaceutical products. Increased COVID-19 testing for instance has increased the need for apparatus and adhesive labels for identifying the test samples. Besides, there has been a noteworthy rise in the e-commerce industry owing to the government imposed lockdown that has boosted the product demand for labeling and packaging which in turn is boosting the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.

The global self-adhesive labels market is fragmented as well as competitive due to the presence of several international and domestic industry players. These players have encompassed an array of strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning needs of the consumers, including partnerships, collaborations, contracts, partnerships, launches, geographic expansions, joint ventures, and new product launches, and more. Additionally, they are also making big investments in R&D for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

Latest Driver:

Surging Consumer Goods Industry to Augment Growth

The growing utilization of labels in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, medical, and consumer goods industries will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. Self-adhesive labels are generally used to describe the contents, manufacturing date, expiry date, and other important information of the product. Furthermore, the growing demand for packaged food, clothing, electronics, consumer durables, and non-durable goods will foster the healthy growth of the market for Self-adhesive labels. The growing population coupled with inflated consumer demand will subsequently enable speed expansion of the market. The booming FMCG industry owing to increasing per-capita disposable income will bolster the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Disturbed Supply Chain to Dampen Market Growth

The global Self-adhesive labels market has observed a massive interruption in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The disrupted supply chain has severely affected the sales and production of labels amid COVID-19. The stringent policies imposed by the government to control the spread of the virus will negatively impact the global market. However, the demand for label technology in the medical and food industry will uplift the business. In addition, the constant efforts for the smooth supply of pharmaceutical and food products will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Flourishing Cosmetic Industry to Stimulate Growth in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing awareness among consumers in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, and others. The significant demand for consumables, cosmetics, personal care products, including electrical appliances, electronics, tools, packages will boost the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the thriving packaging, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, electronics, food, and beverage sectors will fuel demand for labeling owing to its time-saving, convenient, and inexpensive option, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market in the region. The market in North America is likely to expand rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing commerce sector in the U.S can spur demand for labelling, which in turn, will promote the growth of the market in the region.

Key Development:

August 2020: Xeikon announced a strategic partnership with EFI Jetrion. Under this partnership, Xeikon will supply, support, and service the global Jetrion customer base, and continue the direct sales of Jetrion digital label printing systems as a part of the Xeikon portfolio of UV inkjet presses and digital dry toner for the self-adhesive label market.

