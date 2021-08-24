Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global hip resurfacing implants market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Total Hip Replacement Implant, Partial Hip Replacement Implant, Revision Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants), By Material (Metal, Plastic, Ceramics), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other hip resurfacing implants market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Prominent Players Covered by Fortune Business Insights™:

Corentec Co., Ltd.,

Surgival

Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Conformis

DePuy Synthes

GROUP FH ORTHO communication

Evolutis

Waldemar LINK GmbH & Co. KG

Corin

High Incidence of Accident Cases to Spur Growth in North America

Among regions, North America is projected to lead the hip resurfacing implants market share owing to the persistently high rate of accidents in the region. Besides this, rapid growth in geriatric population, large number of people suffering from obesity, and an increasing preference for hip resurfacing implants will fuel the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to grow at a formidable rate on account of rising popularity of hip resurfacing implants and an evolving healthcare infrastructure supported by friendly insurance policies.

Strategic Collaborations to Create New Pathways in the Market

The market for hip resurfacing implants is a fragmented one, dominated by a few key players. The hip resurfacing implants market report says that these players are taking definitive steps to make deeper inroads into this market. Some of the most favored strategies include entering into partnerships and acquisition of smaller companies by big players to widen their product offerings.

Regional Analysis for Hip Resurfacing Implants Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Hip Resurfacing Implants Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

