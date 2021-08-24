Human Papillomavirus Vaccines Market 2021 Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, And Global Forecast To 2027

The global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market size will rise remarkably in the coming years on account of the rising prevalence of HPV associated cancer, especially among the female population. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bivalent and Polyvalent), By Disease Indication (HPV Associated Cancer and Genital Warts), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 3.80 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 16.3% to reach USD 12.69 billion by the end of 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 to 2027.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report include:

Merck & Co., Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K., Europe)

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers an elaborate overview of the market emphasizing on factors such as the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the market. It also talks about the competitive landscape of the market, list of key players and the strategies adopted to earn the top position in the market competition. The report further throws light on the current trends prevalent in the market and major industry developments. For more information, log on to the company website.



Strong Portfolio of Merck Co. Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to help them Dominate Market

The competitive landscape of the market for Human Papillomavirus Vaccine is duopolistic in nature, with companies holding a major share. These include GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Merck Co. The presence of a strong portfolio is the key factor helping these companies exhibit dominance. On the other side, other players operating in this market are engaged in collaborative efforts such as joint ventures, agreements and contracts to maintain their mark in the market competition.

Industry Developments:

September 2019 – China-based ‘Xiamen Innovax Biotech’ and GlaxoSmithKline signed a collaborative agreement for manufacturing and marketing of the next-generation HPV vaccines.

March 2019 – The government of Maldives engaged in a joint venture with World Health Organization for the launch of human papillomavirus immunization for girls between the ages 10 to 14 years.



