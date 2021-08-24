U.S. Reading Glasses Market Trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Future Demand, Progress Insight, and Forecast to 2027

A rise in the number of geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the U.S. reading glasses market in the coming years. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled, “ Reading glasses U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026”. As per the report, in 2018, the U.S.reading glasses market was valued at US$ 13,134 Mn. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 17,959.2 Mnby the end of 2026. The report also suggests that reduction in the number of refractive surgeries, increasing advancements inthe technology of lenses, and rise in the disposable incomes are likely to increase the demand for reading glasses in the U.S. This in turn, will boost the market growth.

Prominent market players are persistently taking initiatives to increase awareness of vision correction among the populace. Additionally, traditional eye examinations have evolved due to the technological advancements and have turned digital. There is a rise in the demand for comfortable and effective reading glasses. All these factors are projected to propel the reading glasses market in the U.S. during the forecast period.

What does the Report include?

The report is dedicated to offering key insights into theprevailing U.S. Reading Glasses market trends. It contains valuable information on market drivers, market restraints and several other aspects impacting growth witnessed in the market. It also offers recommendations to help companies determine their growth strategies.

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

DRIVING FACTORS:

Age Group of 18 to 64 years Likely to Increase Demands Due to Vision Issues

The report classifies the U.S. reading glasses market on the bases of corrective strength, by type, and by age group. By corrective strength, the market is further divided into +1 to +2, +2.25 to +3, and greater than +3. Out of these, the +2.25 to +3 power segment currently dominates the U.S. reading glasses market as there is an ever grossing demand for vision correction. On terms of type, the market is grouped into OTC reading glasses and prescription reading glasses.

By age group, the market is classified into less than 18 years, 18 to 64 years, and 65 years and greater. Amongst these, the age group of 18 to 64 years is likely to retain the largest share of the reading glasses market in the U.S. during the forecast period. This will occur due to the increasing number of cases of vision issues that are associated with long-term exposure to blue light. The exposure takes place because people who fall under this age group, are hooked onto smartphones, laptops, and computers. A rise in the incidence of presbyopia amongst senior citizens and middle-ages people residing in the U.S., is another major factor that is anticipated to propel the reading glasses market in the region.

Thinoptics, Inc., FGX International Inc., and Other Key Players Likely to Induce Growth through Innovative Product Launches

FGX International Inc., a leading designer and marketer of optical frames, sunglasses, and reading glasses, headquartered in the U.S., announced their collaboration with Restoring Vision, a non-profit global health organization, based in Canada in June 2019. The company launched their first reading glasses with the aim to raise awareness about the impact of vision correction through reading glasses. The company also informed the populace about the lack of access to reading glasses in developing nations. Thinoptics, Inc., a Canada-based provider of ultra-thin and compact reading glasses with multiple color options, launched its new reading glass, earlier in July 2018. Considered to be the world’s lightest and thinnest reading glasses, they weigh approximately 9 grams and come with a 4mm aircraft aluminum case. The case can easily slip into a person’s pocket or it can be attached to the back of a tablet, phone, e-reader, or laptop.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the Global U.S. Reading Glasses Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the U.S. Reading Glasses Industry.

Some of the leading market players in the U.S. reading glasses market are PowerVision, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Vision Service Plan, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CooperVision, Thinoptics, Inc., ABB Optical Group, Transitions Optical, Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, and other prominent players.

This report focuses on U.S. Reading GlassesGlobal Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, types. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of U.S. Reading Glasses Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global U.S. Reading Glasses Market? Who are the key manufacturers in U.S. Reading Glasses Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the U.S. Reading Glasses Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of U.S. Reading Glasses Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of U.S. Reading Glasses Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of U.S. Reading Glasses Market?

