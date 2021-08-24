Global EV and PHEV market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Volvo, Volkswagen, Toyota

Complete study of the global EV and PHEV market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global EV and PHEV industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on EV and PHEV production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the EV and PHEV market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type EV

PHEV Segment by Application Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Volvo, Volkswagen, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Porsche, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Ford, Fiat, Chevrolet, Audi, BYD Enquire For Customization In The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3511966/global-and-china-ev-and-phev-market Frequently Asked Questions Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the EV and PHEV market? How is the competitive scenario of the EV and PHEV market? Which are the key factors aiding the EV and PHEV market growth? Which are the prominent players in the EV and PHEV market? Which region holds the maximum share in the EV and PHEV market? What will be the CAGR of the EV and PHEV market during the forecast period? Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the EV and PHEV market? What key trends are likely to emerge in the EV and PHEV market in the coming years? What will be the EV and PHEV market size by 2027? Which company held the largest share in the EV and PHEV market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 EV and PHEV Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EV and PHEV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 EV

1.2.3 PHEV 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EV and PHEV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicle 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global EV and PHEV Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EV and PHEV Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global EV and PHEV Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global EV and PHEV, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 EV and PHEV Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global EV and PHEV Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global EV and PHEV Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 EV and PHEV Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global EV and PHEV Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global EV and PHEV Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global EV and PHEV Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top EV and PHEV Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global EV and PHEV Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global EV and PHEV Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top EV and PHEV Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key EV and PHEV Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global EV and PHEV Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EV and PHEV Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global EV and PHEV Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EV and PHEV Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global EV and PHEV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global EV and PHEV Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global EV and PHEV Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EV and PHEV Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EV and PHEV Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EV and PHEV Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global EV and PHEV Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global EV and PHEV Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global EV and PHEV Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 EV and PHEV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global EV and PHEV Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global EV and PHEV Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global EV and PHEV Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 EV and PHEV Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global EV and PHEV Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global EV and PHEV Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global EV and PHEV Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 EV and PHEV Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 EV and PHEV Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global EV and PHEV Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global EV and PHEV Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global EV and PHEV Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China EV and PHEV Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China EV and PHEV Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China EV and PHEV Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China EV and PHEV Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 China EV and PHEV Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top EV and PHEV Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top EV and PHEV Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 China EV and PHEV Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China EV and PHEV Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China EV and PHEV Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China EV and PHEV Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 China EV and PHEV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China EV and PHEV Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China EV and PHEV Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China EV and PHEV Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 China EV and PHEV Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China EV and PHEV Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China EV and PHEV Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China EV and PHEV Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 China EV and PHEV Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China EV and PHEV Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China EV and PHEV Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China EV and PHEV Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America EV and PHEV Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America EV and PHEV Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America EV and PHEV Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America EV and PHEV Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific EV and PHEV Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific EV and PHEV Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific EV and PHEV Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific EV and PHEV Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe EV and PHEV Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe EV and PHEV Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe EV and PHEV Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe EV and PHEV Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America EV and PHEV Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America EV and PHEV Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America EV and PHEV Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America EV and PHEV Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa EV and PHEV Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa EV and PHEV Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EV and PHEV Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EV and PHEV Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

