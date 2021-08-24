Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market to Gain Momentum Backed by Increasing Government Focus on Therapeutic Approval, says Fortune Business Insights

Market Overview-

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of the treatment among people during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market, 2021-2028.” The number of clinical studies evaluating prospective treatments is increasing. Corticosteroid-based anti-inflammatory therapy is the only accepted pharmaceutical treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy(DMD). Drug discovery and development in the pharmaceutical industry has developed considerably in recent years. For instance, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorder (NORD), around one in every 3,500 male births suffers from DMD. It is characterised by weakness and wasting (atrophy) of the pelvic muscles, which is followed by involvement of the shoulder muscles.

COVID-19 Impact-

Economic Impact Due to Covid-19 to Hinder Growth

The market for duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment is a vibrant industry with many prospects for growth, but the present COVID-19 conditions have produced uncertainty in forecasts, revisions in short-term planning goals, and an emphasis on near-term cost management and long-term complexity management.Growth in the market varied greatly in 2020, as firms swiftly aligned their strategies to the existing market conditions.

Segments-

By treatment, the market for duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment is segmented into molecular therapies, steroid therapies, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segregated into hospital, retail, and online. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The report for duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment offers any detail that is crucial for scaling business in the following years is provided to the market. It goes through all of the important market characteristics and growth tactics that will ensure success for companies operating in the worldwide market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Exon Skipping to Stimulate Growth

The increasing demand for exon skipping is expected to boost the global duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market growth during the forecast period. Exon-skipping therapy is one of the most effective treatments for restoring the expression of a shortened but functional dystrophin protein.One possible therapeutic approach is to mask an exon at the site where the others are missing, allowing the remaining exons to come together. The Food and Medication Administration (FDA) approved Sarepta’s exon skipping drug VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in December 2019. These initiatives are likely to favor the adoption of the product worldwide.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Investment in R&D Activities to Promote Growthin North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market share during the forecast period. This is due to new product breakthroughs, increasing healthcare costs, and proactive government awareness campaigns owing to an increased prevalence of DMD. Moreover, the United States has dominated the regional market and is expected to maintain its lead backed by growing focus on clinical studies.

Europe is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The increasing frequency of genetic disorders across the region, as well as better healthcare infrastructure, care standards, research plans, clinical research, and trials, are all contributing to the higher market share. There have been notable medicine approvals in Europe in the last five years, with the first being approved in 2014. Early medication approval, a diverse patient pool, and medical tourism are some of the key factors driving Europe’s revenue share.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Focus on Partnership to Strengthen their Market Position

The number of patients is predicted to decrease as a result of increased campaigns and awareness programmes. Several companies are dedicated to new drug research for uncommon diseases, which is expected to favour the product’s adoption. As a result, many other therapeutic disciplines lack a well-established market. During the predicted period, however, it is expected to grow rapidly and expand.

Industry Development-

February 2019:CENTOGENE AG and Sarepta Therapeutics launched a year-long strategic agreement with the goal of increasing the number of patients diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy in the Middle East and North Africa.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment:

