Global Rare Disease Drug market: Technological Innovations in 2021|Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation

Complete study of the global Rare Disease Drug market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Rare Disease Drug industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Rare Disease Drug production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Rare Disease Drug market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Above 1‰

0.65‰～1‰

Below 0.1‰ Segment by Application Hospital Pharmacies

Speciality Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Inc., Takeda, Amgen, Inc., Deciphera, Atara Biotherapeutics, ProQR Frequently Asked Questions Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Rare Disease Drug market? How is the competitive scenario of the Rare Disease Drug market? Which are the key factors aiding the Rare Disease Drug market growth? Which are the prominent players in the Rare Disease Drug market? Which region holds the maximum share in the Rare Disease Drug market? What will be the CAGR of the Rare Disease Drug market during the forecast period? Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Rare Disease Drug market? What key trends are likely to emerge in the Rare Disease Drug market in the coming years? What will be the Rare Disease Drug market size by 2027? Which company held the largest share in the Rare Disease Drug market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Rare Disease Drug Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Above 1‰

1.2.3 0.65‰～1‰

1.2.4 Below 0.1‰ 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Speciality Pharmacies

1.3.4 Retail pharmacies

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales 2016-2027 2.2 Global Rare Disease Drug, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Rare Disease Drug Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 2.4 Rare Disease Drug Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Rare Disease Drug Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Rare Disease Drug Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Top Rare Disease Drug Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Rare Disease Drug Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rare Disease Drug Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Rare Disease Drug Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Rare Disease Drug Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rare Disease Drug Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rare Disease Drug Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rare Disease Drug Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027) 4.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rare Disease Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rare Disease Drug Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027) 5.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Rare Disease Drug Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Rare Disease Drug Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rare Disease Drug Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rare Disease Drug Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rare Disease Drug Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Rare Disease Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Rare Disease Drug Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Rare Disease Drug Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Rare Disease Drug Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027 6.2 United States Rare Disease Drug Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Rare Disease Drug Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Rare Disease Drug Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 6.3 United States Rare Disease Drug Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Rare Disease Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Rare Disease Drug Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Rare Disease Drug Price by Type (2016-2021) 6.4 United States Rare Disease Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Rare Disease Drug Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Rare Disease Drug Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Rare Disease Drug Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6.5 United States Rare Disease Drug Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Rare Disease Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Rare Disease Drug Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Rare Disease Drug Price by Application (2016-2021) 6.6 United States Rare Disease Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Rare Disease Drug Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Rare Disease Drug Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Rare Disease Drug Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Rare Disease Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 7.2 North America Rare Disease Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rare Disease Drug Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Rare Disease Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 8.2 Asia Pacific Rare Disease Drug Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rare Disease Drug Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe 9.1 Europe Rare Disease Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 9.2 Europe Rare Disease Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Rare Disease Drug Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Rare Disease Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 10.2 Latin America Rare Disease Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rare Disease Drug Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Disease Drug Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027 11.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Disease Drug Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Disease Drug Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Disease Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Novartis AG

12.1.1 Novartis AG Corporation Information

12.1.2 Novartis AG Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Novartis AG Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Novartis AG Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.1.5 Novartis AG Recent Development 12.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.2.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.2.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Recent Development 12.3 Celgene Corporation

12.3.1 Celgene Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Celgene Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Celgene Corporation Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Celgene Corporation Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.3.5 Celgene Corporation Recent Development 12.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.4.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.4.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Development 12.5 Pfizer, Inc.

12.5.1 Pfizer, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pfizer, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pfizer, Inc. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Pfizer, Inc. Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.5.5 Pfizer, Inc. Recent Development 12.6 Sanofi S.A.

12.6.1 Sanofi S.A. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sanofi S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sanofi S.A. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sanofi S.A. Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.6.5 Sanofi S.A. Recent Development 12.7 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.7.1 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.7.5 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Recent Development 12.8 Eli Lilly and Company

12.8.1 Eli Lilly and Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eli Lilly and Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Eli Lilly and Company Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eli Lilly and Company Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.8.5 Eli Lilly and Company Recent Development 12.9 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.9.1 Novo Nordisk A/S Corporation Information

12.9.2 Novo Nordisk A/S Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Novo Nordisk A/S Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.9.5 Novo Nordisk A/S Recent Development 12.10 AstraZeneca

12.10.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

12.10.2 AstraZeneca Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 AstraZeneca Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AstraZeneca Rare Disease Drug Products Offered

12.12.1 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Products Offered

12.12.5 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Recent Development 12.13 Bayer AG

12.13.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Bayer AG Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bayer AG Products Offered

12.13.5 Bayer AG Recent Development 12.14 GlaxoSmithKline

12.14.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

12.14.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 GlaxoSmithKline Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 GlaxoSmithKline Products Offered

12.14.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development 12.15 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.15.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Merck & Co., Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Products Offered

12.15.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Development 12.16 Johnson & Johnson

12.16.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.16.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Johnson & Johnson Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

12.16.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development 12.17 Biogen, Inc.

12.17.1 Biogen, Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Biogen, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Biogen, Inc. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Biogen, Inc. Products Offered

12.17.5 Biogen, Inc. Recent Development 12.18 Takeda

12.18.1 Takeda Corporation Information

12.18.2 Takeda Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Takeda Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Takeda Products Offered

12.18.5 Takeda Recent Development 12.19 Amgen, Inc.

12.19.1 Amgen, Inc. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Amgen, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Amgen, Inc. Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Amgen, Inc. Products Offered

12.19.5 Amgen, Inc. Recent Development 12.20 Deciphera

12.20.1 Deciphera Corporation Information

12.20.2 Deciphera Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Deciphera Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Deciphera Products Offered

12.20.5 Deciphera Recent Development 12.21 Atara Biotherapeutics

12.21.1 Atara Biotherapeutics Corporation Information

12.21.2 Atara Biotherapeutics Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Atara Biotherapeutics Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Atara Biotherapeutics Products Offered

12.21.5 Atara Biotherapeutics Recent Development 12.22 ProQR

12.22.1 ProQR Corporation Information

12.22.2 ProQR Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 ProQR Rare Disease Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 ProQR Products Offered

12.22.5 ProQR Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Rare Disease Drug Industry Trends 13.2 Rare Disease Drug Market Drivers 13.3 Rare Disease Drug Market Challenges 13.4 Rare Disease Drug Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Rare Disease Drug Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

