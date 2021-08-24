PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Soprema Group, GAF, Sika

“

The report titled Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PVC Waterproofing Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PVC Waterproofing Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL Corporation, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico﻿, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, IB Roof Systems, Custom Seal Roofing, Joaboa Technology, Polyglass

Market Segmentation by Product:

1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Roofing

Tunnels

Swimming Pools

Others



The PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PVC Waterproofing Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PVC Waterproofing Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PVC Waterproofing Membrane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Thickness

1.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Thickness

1.2.2 1.2 mm

1.2.3 1.5 mm

1.2.4 2.0 mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Roofing

1.3.3 Tunnels

1.3.4 Swimming Pools

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Production

2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PVC Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Thickness

5.1.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historical Sales by Thickness (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Sales by Thickness (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Thickness (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Thickness

5.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historical Revenue by Thickness (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Thickness (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Thickness (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price by Thickness

5.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price by Thickness (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price Forecast by Thickness (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Thickness

7.1.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

7.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Thickness

8.1.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Thickness

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Thickness

10.1.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Thickness

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Waterproofing Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Soprema Group

12.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Soprema Group Overview

12.1.3 Soprema Group PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Soprema Group PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments

12.2 GAF

12.2.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.2.2 GAF Overview

12.2.3 GAF PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GAF PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.2.5 GAF Recent Developments

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Overview

12.3.3 Sika PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.3.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.4 Duro-Last

12.4.1 Duro-Last Corporation Information

12.4.2 Duro-Last Overview

12.4.3 Duro-Last PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Duro-Last PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.4.5 Duro-Last Recent Developments

12.5 Johns Manville

12.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.5.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.5.3 Johns Manville PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Johns Manville PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

12.6 TECHNONICOL Corporation

12.6.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Overview

12.6.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.6.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Firestone

12.7.1 Firestone Corporation Information

12.7.2 Firestone Overview

12.7.3 Firestone PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Firestone PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.7.5 Firestone Recent Developments

12.8 Carlisle

12.8.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

12.8.2 Carlisle Overview

12.8.3 Carlisle PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Carlisle PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.8.5 Carlisle Recent Developments

12.9 CKS

12.9.1 CKS Corporation Information

12.9.2 CKS Overview

12.9.3 CKS PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CKS PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.9.5 CKS Recent Developments

12.10 Versico﻿

12.10.1 Versico﻿ Corporation Information

12.10.2 Versico﻿ Overview

12.10.3 Versico﻿ PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Versico﻿ PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.10.5 Versico﻿ Recent Developments

12.11 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

12.11.1 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Overview

12.11.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.11.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Recent Developments

12.12 Hongyuan Waterproof

12.12.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Overview

12.12.3 Hongyuan Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hongyuan Waterproof PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.12.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments

12.13 FiberTite

12.13.1 FiberTite Corporation Information

12.13.2 FiberTite Overview

12.13.3 FiberTite PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 FiberTite PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.13.5 FiberTite Recent Developments

12.14 Fosroc

12.14.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fosroc Overview

12.14.3 Fosroc PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fosroc PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.14.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.15 Bauder

12.15.1 Bauder Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bauder Overview

12.15.3 Bauder PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bauder PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.15.5 Bauder Recent Developments

12.16 IB Roof Systems

12.16.1 IB Roof Systems Corporation Information

12.16.2 IB Roof Systems Overview

12.16.3 IB Roof Systems PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 IB Roof Systems PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.16.5 IB Roof Systems Recent Developments

12.17 Custom Seal Roofing

12.17.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

12.17.2 Custom Seal Roofing Overview

12.17.3 Custom Seal Roofing PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Custom Seal Roofing PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.17.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Developments

12.18 Joaboa Technology

12.18.1 Joaboa Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 Joaboa Technology Overview

12.18.3 Joaboa Technology PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Joaboa Technology PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.18.5 Joaboa Technology Recent Developments

12.19 Polyglass

12.19.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

12.19.2 Polyglass Overview

12.19.3 Polyglass PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Polyglass PVC Waterproofing Membrane Product Description

12.19.5 Polyglass Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Production Mode & Process

13.4 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Sales Channels

13.4.2 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Distributors

13.5 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Industry Trends

14.2 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Drivers

14.3 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Challenges

14.4 PVC Waterproofing Membrane Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PVC Waterproofing Membrane Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

