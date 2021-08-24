Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Soprema Group, GAF, Sika

“

The report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL Corporation, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico﻿, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, Custom Seal Roofing, Polyglass, Oriental Yuhong

Market Segmentation by Product:

45 mils

60 mils

80 mils

90 mils

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial and Industrial

Residential



The Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Thickness

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Thickness

1.2.2 45 mils

1.2.3 60 mils

1.2.4 80 mils

1.2.5 90 mils

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial and Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Thickness

5.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historical Sales by Thickness (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Sales by Thickness (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Market Share by Thickness (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Thickness

5.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historical Revenue by Thickness (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Thickness (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue Market Share by Thickness (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price by Thickness

5.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price by Thickness (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price Forecast by Thickness (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Thickness

7.1.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Thickness

8.1.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Thickness

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Thickness

10.1.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Thickness

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Thickness (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Thickness (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Soprema Group

12.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Soprema Group Overview

12.1.3 Soprema Group Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Soprema Group Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments

12.2 GAF

12.2.1 GAF Corporation Information

12.2.2 GAF Overview

12.2.3 GAF Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GAF Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.2.5 GAF Recent Developments

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Overview

12.3.3 Sika Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.3.5 Sika Recent Developments

12.4 Johns Manville

12.4.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.4.3 Johns Manville Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johns Manville Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.4.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

12.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation

12.5.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Overview

12.5.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.5.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Firestone

12.6.1 Firestone Corporation Information

12.6.2 Firestone Overview

12.6.3 Firestone Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Firestone Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.6.5 Firestone Recent Developments

12.7 Carlisle

12.7.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

12.7.2 Carlisle Overview

12.7.3 Carlisle Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Carlisle Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.7.5 Carlisle Recent Developments

12.8 CKS

12.8.1 CKS Corporation Information

12.8.2 CKS Overview

12.8.3 CKS Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CKS Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.8.5 CKS Recent Developments

12.9 Versico﻿

12.9.1 Versico﻿ Corporation Information

12.9.2 Versico﻿ Overview

12.9.3 Versico﻿ Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Versico﻿ Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.9.5 Versico﻿ Recent Developments

12.10 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

12.10.1 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Overview

12.10.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.10.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Recent Developments

12.11 Hongyuan Waterproof

12.11.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Overview

12.11.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.11.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments

12.12 FiberTite

12.12.1 FiberTite Corporation Information

12.12.2 FiberTite Overview

12.12.3 FiberTite Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 FiberTite Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.12.5 FiberTite Recent Developments

12.13 Fosroc

12.13.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

12.13.2 Fosroc Overview

12.13.3 Fosroc Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Fosroc Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.13.5 Fosroc Recent Developments

12.14 Bauder

12.14.1 Bauder Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bauder Overview

12.14.3 Bauder Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Bauder Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.14.5 Bauder Recent Developments

12.15 Custom Seal Roofing

12.15.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Custom Seal Roofing Overview

12.15.3 Custom Seal Roofing Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Custom Seal Roofing Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.15.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Developments

12.16 Polyglass

12.16.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

12.16.2 Polyglass Overview

12.16.3 Polyglass Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Polyglass Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.16.5 Polyglass Recent Developments

12.17 Oriental Yuhong

12.17.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

12.17.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview

12.17.3 Oriental Yuhong Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Oriental Yuhong Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Product Description

12.17.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Production Mode & Process

13.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Sales Channels

13.4.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Distributors

13.5 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Industry Trends

14.2 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Drivers

14.3 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Challenges

14.4 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Roofing Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

