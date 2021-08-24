SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc

“
The report titled Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2878510/global-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, TehnoNICOL, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, Carlisle, Henkel Polybit, Protecto Wrap, Vetroasfalto, Tamko, EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS, IKO Industries Ltd, ChovA, Bauder, General Membrane, Oriental Yuhong, CKS, Hongyuan Waterproof, Yuanda Hongyu, SKSHU
Market Segmentation by Product:
Base / Interply Membrane
Base / Ply Membrane
Cap Sheets
Market Segmentation by Application:
Flat Roofing
Waterproof Car Park Decks
Bridge Decks
Green Roofs
Other
The SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2878510/global-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Base / Interply Membrane
1.2.3 Base / Ply Membrane
1.2.4 Cap Sheets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Flat Roofing
1.3.3 Waterproof Car Park Decks
1.3.4 Bridge Decks
1.3.5 Green Roofs
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production
2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales in 2020
4.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price by Type
5.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price by Application
6.3.1 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Soprema Group
12.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Soprema Group Overview
12.1.3 Soprema Group SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Soprema Group SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Developments
12.2 Sika
12.2.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sika Overview
12.2.3 Sika SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Sika SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.2.5 Sika Recent Developments
12.3 Fosroc
12.3.1 Fosroc Corporation Information
12.3.2 Fosroc Overview
12.3.3 Fosroc SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Fosroc SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.3.5 Fosroc Recent Developments
12.4 GAF
12.4.1 GAF Corporation Information
12.4.2 GAF Overview
12.4.3 GAF SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 GAF SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.4.5 GAF Recent Developments
12.5 TehnoNICOL
12.5.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information
12.5.2 TehnoNICOL Overview
12.5.3 TehnoNICOL SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 TehnoNICOL SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.5.5 TehnoNICOL Recent Developments
12.6 Polyglass
12.6.1 Polyglass Corporation Information
12.6.2 Polyglass Overview
12.6.3 Polyglass SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Polyglass SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.6.5 Polyglass Recent Developments
12.7 Imperbit Membrane
12.7.1 Imperbit Membrane Corporation Information
12.7.2 Imperbit Membrane Overview
12.7.3 Imperbit Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Imperbit Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.7.5 Imperbit Membrane Recent Developments
12.8 Carlisle
12.8.1 Carlisle Corporation Information
12.8.2 Carlisle Overview
12.8.3 Carlisle SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Carlisle SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.8.5 Carlisle Recent Developments
12.9 Henkel Polybit
12.9.1 Henkel Polybit Corporation Information
12.9.2 Henkel Polybit Overview
12.9.3 Henkel Polybit SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Henkel Polybit SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.9.5 Henkel Polybit Recent Developments
12.10 Protecto Wrap
12.10.1 Protecto Wrap Corporation Information
12.10.2 Protecto Wrap Overview
12.10.3 Protecto Wrap SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Protecto Wrap SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.10.5 Protecto Wrap Recent Developments
12.11 Vetroasfalto
12.11.1 Vetroasfalto Corporation Information
12.11.2 Vetroasfalto Overview
12.11.3 Vetroasfalto SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Vetroasfalto SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.11.5 Vetroasfalto Recent Developments
12.12 Tamko
12.12.1 Tamko Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tamko Overview
12.12.3 Tamko SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Tamko SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.12.5 Tamko Recent Developments
12.13 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS
12.13.1 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Corporation Information
12.13.2 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Overview
12.13.3 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.13.5 EDIL ROOFING PRODUCTS Recent Developments
12.14 IKO Industries Ltd
12.14.1 IKO Industries Ltd Corporation Information
12.14.2 IKO Industries Ltd Overview
12.14.3 IKO Industries Ltd SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 IKO Industries Ltd SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.14.5 IKO Industries Ltd Recent Developments
12.15 ChovA
12.15.1 ChovA Corporation Information
12.15.2 ChovA Overview
12.15.3 ChovA SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ChovA SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.15.5 ChovA Recent Developments
12.16 Bauder
12.16.1 Bauder Corporation Information
12.16.2 Bauder Overview
12.16.3 Bauder SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Bauder SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.16.5 Bauder Recent Developments
12.17 General Membrane
12.17.1 General Membrane Corporation Information
12.17.2 General Membrane Overview
12.17.3 General Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 General Membrane SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.17.5 General Membrane Recent Developments
12.18 Oriental Yuhong
12.18.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information
12.18.2 Oriental Yuhong Overview
12.18.3 Oriental Yuhong SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Oriental Yuhong SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.18.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Developments
12.19 CKS
12.19.1 CKS Corporation Information
12.19.2 CKS Overview
12.19.3 CKS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 CKS SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.19.5 CKS Recent Developments
12.20 Hongyuan Waterproof
12.20.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information
12.20.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Overview
12.20.3 Hongyuan Waterproof SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Hongyuan Waterproof SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.20.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Developments
12.21 Yuanda Hongyu
12.21.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information
12.21.2 Yuanda Hongyu Overview
12.21.3 Yuanda Hongyu SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Yuanda Hongyu SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.21.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Developments
12.22 SKSHU
12.22.1 SKSHU Corporation Information
12.22.2 SKSHU Overview
12.22.3 SKSHU SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 SKSHU SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Product Description
12.22.5 SKSHU Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Production Mode & Process
13.4 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Sales Channels
13.4.2 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Distributors
13.5 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Industry Trends
14.2 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Drivers
14.3 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Challenges
14.4 SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global SBS Modified Bitumen Membrane Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2878510/global-sbs-modified-bitumen-membrane-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”