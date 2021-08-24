Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Lanxess, Albemarle, ICL

“

The report titled Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lanxess, Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Daihachi, Teijin, Nihon Seiko, Stahl, Thor, Zhejiang Wansheng, Jiangsu Yoke, Shandong Haihua, Shandong Morui, Shandong Taixing, Shandong Brother Technology Co, Taizhou Ruishite, Hangzhou JLS, Zhangjiagang Shunchang, Weifang Faretar, Qingyuan Presafer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Halogen-containing

Halogen-free



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic

Rubber

Textile

Coating

Others



The Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Halogen-containing

1.2.3 Halogen-free

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastic

1.3.3 Rubber

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Coating

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production

2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Lanxess

12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lanxess Overview

12.1.3 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.1.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.2 Albemarle

12.2.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Albemarle Overview

12.2.3 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.2.5 Albemarle Recent Developments

12.3 ICL

12.3.1 ICL Corporation Information

12.3.2 ICL Overview

12.3.3 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.3.5 ICL Recent Developments

12.4 Clariant

12.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.4.2 Clariant Overview

12.4.3 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.4.5 Clariant Recent Developments

12.5 Daihachi

12.5.1 Daihachi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Daihachi Overview

12.5.3 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.5.5 Daihachi Recent Developments

12.6 Teijin

12.6.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Teijin Overview

12.6.3 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.6.5 Teijin Recent Developments

12.7 Nihon Seiko

12.7.1 Nihon Seiko Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nihon Seiko Overview

12.7.3 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.7.5 Nihon Seiko Recent Developments

12.8 Stahl

12.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information

12.8.2 Stahl Overview

12.8.3 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.8.5 Stahl Recent Developments

12.9 Thor

12.9.1 Thor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Thor Overview

12.9.3 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.9.5 Thor Recent Developments

12.10 Zhejiang Wansheng

12.10.1 Zhejiang Wansheng Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Wansheng Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.10.5 Zhejiang Wansheng Recent Developments

12.11 Jiangsu Yoke

12.11.1 Jiangsu Yoke Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jiangsu Yoke Overview

12.11.3 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.11.5 Jiangsu Yoke Recent Developments

12.12 Shandong Haihua

12.12.1 Shandong Haihua Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shandong Haihua Overview

12.12.3 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.12.5 Shandong Haihua Recent Developments

12.13 Shandong Morui

12.13.1 Shandong Morui Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shandong Morui Overview

12.13.3 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.13.5 Shandong Morui Recent Developments

12.14 Shandong Taixing

12.14.1 Shandong Taixing Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shandong Taixing Overview

12.14.3 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.14.5 Shandong Taixing Recent Developments

12.15 Shandong Brother Technology Co

12.15.1 Shandong Brother Technology Co Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shandong Brother Technology Co Overview

12.15.3 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.15.5 Shandong Brother Technology Co Recent Developments

12.16 Taizhou Ruishite

12.16.1 Taizhou Ruishite Corporation Information

12.16.2 Taizhou Ruishite Overview

12.16.3 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.16.5 Taizhou Ruishite Recent Developments

12.17 Hangzhou JLS

12.17.1 Hangzhou JLS Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hangzhou JLS Overview

12.17.3 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.17.5 Hangzhou JLS Recent Developments

12.18 Zhangjiagang Shunchang

12.18.1 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Overview

12.18.3 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.18.5 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Recent Developments

12.19 Weifang Faretar

12.19.1 Weifang Faretar Corporation Information

12.19.2 Weifang Faretar Overview

12.19.3 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.19.5 Weifang Faretar Recent Developments

12.20 Qingyuan Presafer

12.20.1 Qingyuan Presafer Corporation Information

12.20.2 Qingyuan Presafer Overview

12.20.3 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description

12.20.5 Qingyuan Presafer Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Mode & Process

13.4 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Channels

13.4.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Distributors

13.5 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Industry Trends

14.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Drivers

14.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Challenges

14.4 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”

