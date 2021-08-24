Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market 2021: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Lanxess, Albemarle, ICL

“
The report titled Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Lanxess, Albemarle, ICL, Clariant, Daihachi, Teijin, Nihon Seiko, Stahl, Thor, Zhejiang Wansheng, Jiangsu Yoke, Shandong Haihua, Shandong Morui, Shandong Taixing, Shandong Brother Technology Co, Taizhou Ruishite, Hangzhou JLS, Zhangjiagang Shunchang, Weifang Faretar, Qingyuan Presafer
Market Segmentation by Product:
Halogen-containing
Halogen-free
Market Segmentation by Application:
Plastic
Rubber
Textile
Coating
Others
The Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Halogen-containing
1.2.3 Halogen-free
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Plastic
1.3.3 Rubber
1.3.4 Textile
1.3.5 Coating
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production
2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Lanxess
12.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
12.1.2 Lanxess Overview
12.1.3 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Lanxess Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.1.5 Lanxess Recent Developments
12.2 Albemarle
12.2.1 Albemarle Corporation Information
12.2.2 Albemarle Overview
12.2.3 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Albemarle Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.2.5 Albemarle Recent Developments
12.3 ICL
12.3.1 ICL Corporation Information
12.3.2 ICL Overview
12.3.3 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ICL Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.3.5 ICL Recent Developments
12.4 Clariant
12.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information
12.4.2 Clariant Overview
12.4.3 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Clariant Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.4.5 Clariant Recent Developments
12.5 Daihachi
12.5.1 Daihachi Corporation Information
12.5.2 Daihachi Overview
12.5.3 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Daihachi Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.5.5 Daihachi Recent Developments
12.6 Teijin
12.6.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.6.2 Teijin Overview
12.6.3 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Teijin Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.6.5 Teijin Recent Developments
12.7 Nihon Seiko
12.7.1 Nihon Seiko Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nihon Seiko Overview
12.7.3 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nihon Seiko Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.7.5 Nihon Seiko Recent Developments
12.8 Stahl
12.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information
12.8.2 Stahl Overview
12.8.3 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Stahl Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.8.5 Stahl Recent Developments
12.9 Thor
12.9.1 Thor Corporation Information
12.9.2 Thor Overview
12.9.3 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Thor Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.9.5 Thor Recent Developments
12.10 Zhejiang Wansheng
12.10.1 Zhejiang Wansheng Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zhejiang Wansheng Overview
12.10.3 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Zhejiang Wansheng Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.10.5 Zhejiang Wansheng Recent Developments
12.11 Jiangsu Yoke
12.11.1 Jiangsu Yoke Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jiangsu Yoke Overview
12.11.3 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Jiangsu Yoke Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.11.5 Jiangsu Yoke Recent Developments
12.12 Shandong Haihua
12.12.1 Shandong Haihua Corporation Information
12.12.2 Shandong Haihua Overview
12.12.3 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Shandong Haihua Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.12.5 Shandong Haihua Recent Developments
12.13 Shandong Morui
12.13.1 Shandong Morui Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shandong Morui Overview
12.13.3 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Shandong Morui Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.13.5 Shandong Morui Recent Developments
12.14 Shandong Taixing
12.14.1 Shandong Taixing Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shandong Taixing Overview
12.14.3 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Shandong Taixing Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.14.5 Shandong Taixing Recent Developments
12.15 Shandong Brother Technology Co
12.15.1 Shandong Brother Technology Co Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shandong Brother Technology Co Overview
12.15.3 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shandong Brother Technology Co Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.15.5 Shandong Brother Technology Co Recent Developments
12.16 Taizhou Ruishite
12.16.1 Taizhou Ruishite Corporation Information
12.16.2 Taizhou Ruishite Overview
12.16.3 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Taizhou Ruishite Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.16.5 Taizhou Ruishite Recent Developments
12.17 Hangzhou JLS
12.17.1 Hangzhou JLS Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hangzhou JLS Overview
12.17.3 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Hangzhou JLS Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.17.5 Hangzhou JLS Recent Developments
12.18 Zhangjiagang Shunchang
12.18.1 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Corporation Information
12.18.2 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Overview
12.18.3 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.18.5 Zhangjiagang Shunchang Recent Developments
12.19 Weifang Faretar
12.19.1 Weifang Faretar Corporation Information
12.19.2 Weifang Faretar Overview
12.19.3 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Weifang Faretar Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.19.5 Weifang Faretar Recent Developments
12.20 Qingyuan Presafer
12.20.1 Qingyuan Presafer Corporation Information
12.20.2 Qingyuan Presafer Overview
12.20.3 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Qingyuan Presafer Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Product Description
12.20.5 Qingyuan Presafer Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Production Mode & Process
13.4 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Sales Channels
13.4.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Distributors
13.5 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Industry Trends
14.2 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Drivers
14.3 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Challenges
14.4 Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Organophosphorus-based Flame Retardants Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
