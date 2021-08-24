Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2021- 2027 | Bostik (Arkema), NanPao, Morchem Inc

“

The report titled Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Textile Lamination Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Textile Lamination Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Bostik (Arkema), NanPao, Morchem Inc, H.B. Fuller, Sapici, Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd, Jowat, Henkel, Dow, GB Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water Based Lamination Adhesives

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solvent Free Laminating Adhesives

Dry Laminating Adhesives

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Industry

Medical Textiles

Protection and Industrial Clothes

Upholstery Textiles

Intimate Apparel

Daily Apparel

Others



The Textile Lamination Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Textile Lamination Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Textile Lamination Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Textile Lamination Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water Based Lamination Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

1.2.4 Solvent Free Laminating Adhesives

1.2.5 Dry Laminating Adhesives

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Medical Textiles

1.3.4 Protection and Industrial Clothes

1.3.5 Upholstery Textiles

1.3.6 Intimate Apparel

1.3.7 Daily Apparel

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Textile Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Lamination Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Bostik (Arkema)

12.1.1 Bostik (Arkema) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bostik (Arkema) Overview

12.1.3 Bostik (Arkema) Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bostik (Arkema) Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.1.5 Bostik (Arkema) Recent Developments

12.2 NanPao

12.2.1 NanPao Corporation Information

12.2.2 NanPao Overview

12.2.3 NanPao Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NanPao Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.2.5 NanPao Recent Developments

12.3 Morchem Inc

12.3.1 Morchem Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Morchem Inc Overview

12.3.3 Morchem Inc Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Morchem Inc Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.3.5 Morchem Inc Recent Developments

12.4 H.B. Fuller

12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.5 Sapici

12.5.1 Sapici Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sapici Overview

12.5.3 Sapici Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sapici Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.5.5 Sapici Recent Developments

12.6 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd

12.6.1 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Overview

12.6.3 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.6.5 Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Jowat

12.7.1 Jowat Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jowat Overview

12.7.3 Jowat Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jowat Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.7.5 Jowat Recent Developments

12.8 Henkel

12.8.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henkel Overview

12.8.3 Henkel Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Henkel Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.8.5 Henkel Recent Developments

12.9 Dow

12.9.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dow Overview

12.9.3 Dow Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dow Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.9.5 Dow Recent Developments

12.10 GB Chemical

12.10.1 GB Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 GB Chemical Overview

12.10.3 GB Chemical Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GB Chemical Textile Lamination Adhesives Product Description

12.10.5 GB Chemical Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Textile Lamination Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Textile Lamination Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Textile Lamination Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Textile Lamination Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Textile Lamination Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Textile Lamination Adhesives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Textile Lamination Adhesives Industry Trends

14.2 Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Drivers

14.3 Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Challenges

14.4 Textile Lamination Adhesives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Textile Lamination Adhesives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

