Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Regional Outlook, industry Share & Forecast up to 2027 | Welspun, Jindal SAW Ltd., EUROPIPE GmbH

The report titled Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Resistance Welded Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Resistance Welded Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Welspun, Jindal SAW Ltd., EUROPIPE GmbH, EEW Group, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, OMK, JFE Steel Corporation, SEVERSTAL, JSW Steel Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd., Arabian Pipes Company, Borusan Mannesmann
Market Segmentation by Product:
Large-diameter Pipe
Small-diameter Pipe
Market Segmentation by Application:
Oil & Gas
Construction
Utilities
Others
The Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Resistance Welded Pipe industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Large-diameter Pipe
1.2.3 Small-diameter Pipe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Utilities
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production
2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Welspun
12.1.1 Welspun Corporation Information
12.1.2 Welspun Overview
12.1.3 Welspun Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Welspun Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.1.5 Welspun Recent Developments
12.2 Jindal SAW Ltd.
12.2.1 Jindal SAW Ltd. Corporation Information
12.2.2 Jindal SAW Ltd. Overview
12.2.3 Jindal SAW Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Jindal SAW Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.2.5 Jindal SAW Ltd. Recent Developments
12.3 EUROPIPE GmbH
12.3.1 EUROPIPE GmbH Corporation Information
12.3.2 EUROPIPE GmbH Overview
12.3.3 EUROPIPE GmbH Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 EUROPIPE GmbH Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.3.5 EUROPIPE GmbH Recent Developments
12.4 EEW Group
12.4.1 EEW Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 EEW Group Overview
12.4.3 EEW Group Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 EEW Group Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.4.5 EEW Group Recent Developments
12.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
12.5.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information
12.5.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Overview
12.5.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.5.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Developments
12.6 OMK
12.6.1 OMK Corporation Information
12.6.2 OMK Overview
12.6.3 OMK Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 OMK Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.6.5 OMK Recent Developments
12.7 JFE Steel Corporation
12.7.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 JFE Steel Corporation Overview
12.7.3 JFE Steel Corporation Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 JFE Steel Corporation Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.7.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Developments
12.8 SEVERSTAL
12.8.1 SEVERSTAL Corporation Information
12.8.2 SEVERSTAL Overview
12.8.3 SEVERSTAL Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SEVERSTAL Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.8.5 SEVERSTAL Recent Developments
12.9 JSW Steel Ltd.
12.9.1 JSW Steel Ltd. Corporation Information
12.9.2 JSW Steel Ltd. Overview
12.9.3 JSW Steel Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 JSW Steel Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.9.5 JSW Steel Ltd. Recent Developments
12.10 ArcelorMittal
12.10.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
12.10.2 ArcelorMittal Overview
12.10.3 ArcelorMittal Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 ArcelorMittal Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.10.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments
12.11 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd.
12.11.1 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Overview
12.11.3 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.11.5 Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.12 Nippon Steel Corporation
12.12.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nippon Steel Corporation Overview
12.12.3 Nippon Steel Corporation Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Nippon Steel Corporation Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.12.5 Nippon Steel Corporation Recent Developments
12.13 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd.
12.13.1 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Overview
12.13.3 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.13.5 Zhejiang Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments
12.14 Arabian Pipes Company
12.14.1 Arabian Pipes Company Corporation Information
12.14.2 Arabian Pipes Company Overview
12.14.3 Arabian Pipes Company Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Arabian Pipes Company Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.14.5 Arabian Pipes Company Recent Developments
12.15 Borusan Mannesmann
12.15.1 Borusan Mannesmann Corporation Information
12.15.2 Borusan Mannesmann Overview
12.15.3 Borusan Mannesmann Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Borusan Mannesmann Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Product Description
12.15.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Production Mode & Process
13.4 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Sales Channels
13.4.2 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Distributors
13.5 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Industry Trends
14.2 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Drivers
14.3 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Challenges
14.4 Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Resistance Welded Pipe Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
