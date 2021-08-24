Global Patient Portals market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Complete study of the global Patient Portals market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Patient Portals industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Patient Portals production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Patient Portals market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals Patient Portals Segment by Application Providers

Pharmacies

Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), eClinicalWorks (U.S.), CureMD (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.), Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.), Medfusion (U.S.), Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Intelichart (U.S.)

