Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik

The report titled Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik, EMS-GRIVORY, RadiciGroup, Ensinger Group, RTP, NYCOA, UBE, LyondellBasell, Clariant, LATI S.p.A., Bada, Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd, SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Electronic and Electrical

Household Products

Machinery

Other



The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Overview

1.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Overview

1.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.2.2 Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Application

4.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 Electronic and Electrical

4.1.3 Household Products

4.1.4 Machinery

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

5.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

6.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

8.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.2 ARKEMA

10.2.1 ARKEMA Corporation Information

10.2.2 ARKEMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.2.5 ARKEMA Recent Development

10.3 Evonik

10.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.3.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.4 EMS-GRIVORY

10.4.1 EMS-GRIVORY Corporation Information

10.4.2 EMS-GRIVORY Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.4.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Development

10.5 RadiciGroup

10.5.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

10.5.2 RadiciGroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.5.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development

10.6 Ensinger Group

10.6.1 Ensinger Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ensinger Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.6.5 Ensinger Group Recent Development

10.7 RTP

10.7.1 RTP Corporation Information

10.7.2 RTP Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.7.5 RTP Recent Development

10.8 NYCOA

10.8.1 NYCOA Corporation Information

10.8.2 NYCOA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.8.5 NYCOA Recent Development

10.9 UBE

10.9.1 UBE Corporation Information

10.9.2 UBE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.9.5 UBE Recent Development

10.10 LyondellBasell

10.10.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

10.10.2 LyondellBasell Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.10.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

10.11 Clariant

10.11.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.11.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.11.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.12 LATI S.p.A.

10.12.1 LATI S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.12.2 LATI S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.12.5 LATI S.p.A. Recent Development

10.13 Bada

10.13.1 Bada Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bada Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.13.5 Bada Recent Development

10.14 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.14.5 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.15 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

10.15.1 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Corporation Information

10.15.2 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.15.5 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Recent Development

10.16 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

10.16.1 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

10.16.5 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Distributors

12.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

