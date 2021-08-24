Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2027 |Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Inc

Complete study of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Gender Selection
Chromosomal Abnormalities
Single Gene Disorders
HLA Typing
Aneuploidy
X-Linked Diseases
Others Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD)
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Inc, PerkinElmer, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cooper Surgical, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Genea Limited
1.2.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Gender Selection
1.2.3 Chromosomal Abnormalities
1.2.4 Single Gene Disorders
1.2.5 HLA Typing
1.2.6 Aneuploidy
1.2.7 X-Linked Diseases
1.2.8 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Trends
2.3.2 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue 3.4 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Abbott Laboratories
11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details
11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview
11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development 11.2 Natera, Inc
11.2.1 Natera, Inc Company Details
11.2.2 Natera, Inc Business Overview
11.2.3 Natera, Inc Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.2.4 Natera, Inc Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Natera, Inc Recent Development 11.3 PerkinElmer
11.3.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
11.3.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview
11.3.3 PerkinElmer Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.3.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development 11.4 Illumina
11.4.1 Illumina Company Details
11.4.2 Illumina Business Overview
11.4.3 Illumina Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.4.4 Illumina Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Illumina Recent Development 11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
11.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details
11.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview
11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development 11.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
11.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview
11.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 11.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
11.7.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details
11.7.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Business Overview
11.7.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.7.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development 11.8 Agilent Technologies
11.8.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
11.8.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview
11.8.3 Agilent Technologies Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.8.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development 11.9 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
11.9.1 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Company Details
11.9.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Business Overview
11.9.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.9.4 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Recent Development 11.10 Cooper Surgical
11.10.1 Cooper Surgical Company Details
11.10.2 Cooper Surgical Business Overview
11.10.3 Cooper Surgical Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.10.4 Cooper Surgical Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Cooper Surgical Recent Development 11.11 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
11.11.1 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Company Details
11.11.2 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Business Overview
11.11.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.11.4 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Recent Development 11.12 Genea Limited
11.12.1 Genea Limited Company Details
11.12.2 Genea Limited Business Overview
11.12.3 Genea Limited Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction
11.12.4 Genea Limited Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Genea Limited Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
