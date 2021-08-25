Engineering Plastics Market Size, Competitive Strategic Insights Forecasts By 2025

Engineering Plastics Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Engineering plastics find usage in applications such as, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer appliances, industrial & machinery, packaging, and other applications (construction, medical, and so on).

The automotive & transportation application accounted for the largest share of the overall engineering plastics market and is projected to continue throughout the forecast period, both, long term and short term. Engineering plastics are used in automobile manufacturing, as these help in reducing the overall weight and further help in reducing vehicular emissions.

In 2019, the market size of Engineering Plastics is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineering Plastics.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Engineering Plastics Market are BASF, Covestro , Celanese Corporation , Dupont, Solvay, LG Chem , Sabic , Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering

The opportunities for Engineering Plastics in recent future is the global demand for Engineering Plastics Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14528458

Engineering Plastics Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Automotive & transportation, Electrical & electronics, Industrial & machinery, Packaging, Consumer appliances, Other applications

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Engineering Plastics market is the incresing use of Engineering Plastics in Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide (PA), Polycarbonate (PC), Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT), Polyacetals (POM), Fluoropolymerss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Engineering Plastics market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14528458

Collaborative Robot Cobot Market

Date Fruit Market

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/