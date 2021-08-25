Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global Soy-Fortified Bulgur market register in 2021?

Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market 2021 : [114 Pages Report] Soy-fortified bulgur is a highly nutritious blended product made from cereal or legumes composed of 85% cracked, debranned, partially boiled wheat and 15% of defatted, toasted, or expelled soy grits. Soy-fortified bulgur is a natural source of vitamins and minerals.

The size of soy-fortified bulgur market is increasing at a rapid pace on the growth of food industry, changing food habits in different countries, and increasing preference for healthy meals.

In 2019, the market size of Soy-Fortified Bulgur is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soy-Fortified Bulgur.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market are ADM Milling, Bunge Milling, Barilla America, Bartlett Milling, ConAgra Mills, Cereal Food Processors, King Milling, Knappen Milling, Keynes Bros, Jiffy Mixes

The opportunities for Soy-Fortified Bulgur in recent future is the global demand for Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Soy-Fortified Bulgur Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Organic Soy, Conventional Soy

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Soy-Fortified Bulgur market is the incresing use of Soy-Fortified Bulgur in Baked Goods, Casseroles, Pilafs, Soups, Salads, Meat Extender and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Soy-Fortified Bulgur market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

