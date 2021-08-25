United States Maritime Information Market Size Report 2020 Industry Share, Growth, and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Maritime Information Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States maritime information market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.

Maritime information systems provide comprehensive data required to understand the occurrences in marine transportation. It assists vessels to adapt to the dynamic sea conditions by employing advanced integrated technology and monitoring several parameters, such as radar information, weather, and identifying glaciers. Maritime information also shares figures regarding the movement, ownership, and naval traffic, which enable users to make optimum operational and strategic decisions. This enhances the overall safety, productivity, and efficiency of marine operations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The United States maritime information market is primarily being driven by a rise in trade activities of the country with other nations, which is led by rapid globalization. The collected data is useful in determining safe trade routes and patterns. Additionally, this system is increasingly being deployed in national defense to identify vessels, assist coastguards in search missions, and track illegal activities. Moreover, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), automatic identification system (AIS), and machine-to-machine (M2M) services with maritime information solutions are contributing to the market growth in the country.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Maritime Information Analytics

Maritime Information Provision

Vessel Tracking

AIS (Automatic Identification System)

Breakup by End User:

Government Defense Intelligence and Security Search and Rescue Government Agency Others

Commercial Port Management Business Intelligence Commercial Fishing Commercial Shipping Hydrographic and Charting Commercial Offshore Others



Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

