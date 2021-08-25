Asia Pacific Running Gear Market: Share, Size 2021, Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Running Gear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”,the Asia Pacific running gear market share is currently witnessing moderate growth.

Running gear refers to wearables and accessories utilized by fitness enthusiasts and athletes while running and performing sports-related activities. It primarily includes a variety of athletic wear products, such as joggers, tights, running shoes, belts, sunglasses, jackets, gloves, shorts, heart rate monitors, etc. Running gear is commonly used for tracking vital body functions while running and an individual’s overall fitness progress. Jackets, tights, gloves, shorts, etc., are generally manufactured using skin fit, scratch-resistant, and water-resistant materials to minimize sweat penetration and avoid abrasion on the skin. They also offer a protective layer that helps in improving air circulation and preventing injuries. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising consumer health consciousness and increasing prevalence of numerous lifestyle diseases are primarily driving the Asia Pacific running gear market. Additionally, various product innovations, including aesthetically appealing designs with high-quality fibers, are also augmenting the market growth. The expanding e-commerce sector has encouraged the product manufacturers to use dynamic marketing strategies with attractive offers and convenient delivery services to reach a broader consumer base. Moreover, the rising adoption of athletics as a career option and the increasing participation in marathons are anticipated to further drive the Asia Pacific market for running gear in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

Running Footwear

Running Apparel

Running Accessories

Fitness Trackers

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty and Sports Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Department and Discount Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

