Asia Pacific Chip Mounter Market: Top Leaders, Industry 2021 Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Chip Mounter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific chip mounter market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Chip mounter refers to a machine that consists of integrated circuit chips and a mounter kit to produce chips attached to substrates. Chip mounter is also an indispensable part of the assembly line as it is used to place surface-mount device (SMD) components on the solder paste-coated printed circuit boards (PCBs).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The Asia Pacific chip mounter market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electronic gadgets and connected home appliances such as washing machines and coffee makers. Chip mounter offers various advantages, including higher density in packaging systems, determining the degree of automation and manufacturing efficiency. Besides this, the advancement in semiconductor technology coupled with the miniaturization of electronics and electrical components has also increased the need for circuit devices with high circuit density, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the manufacturers are developing techniques that can manage enhanced circuitry at similar costs. These factors are expected to escalate the demand for chip mounters in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology

Fine Pitch Technology

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

