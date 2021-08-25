United States Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2020: Size Industry, Share, Key Growth Drivers, and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States positive displacement pumps market share is currently witnessing a steady growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during 2020-2025.
Positive displacement pumps (PDPs) are industrial pumps that maintain a constant flow of liquid irrespective of the backpressure. Also known as constant flow machines, these pumps discharge liquid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge tube or pipe as the cavity on the suction side expands and contracts.
Market Trends:
The United States positive displacement pumps market is primarily driven by the increasing renovation and up-gradation activities in the oil and gas sector. These pumps offer easy installation with an enhanced and effective outcome while minimizing the carbon footprints. The government has also implemented national and international hygiene standards and regulations for high levels of sterility in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
As a result, there has been a high demand for PDPs across the country. Moreover, with the growing focus on water scarcity issues, there have been vast opportunities for manufacturers as PDPs are used for water and wastewater treatment for sludge and sewage transfer. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Rotary Pumps
- Vane
- Screw
- Lobe
- Gear
- Progressing Cavity (PC)
- Others
- Reciprocating Pumps
- Piston
- Diaphragm
- Plunger
- Others
- Peristaltic
- Others
Breakup by Capacity:
- Low Capacity Pumps
- Medium Capacity Pumps
- High Capacity Pumps
Breakup by Pump Characteristics:
- Standard Pumps
- Engineered Pumps
- Special Purpose Pumps
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Bronze
- Cast Iron
- Polycarbonate
- Stainless Steel
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Oil and Gas
- Water and Wastewater
- Automotive
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
