United States Positive Displacement Pumps Market 2020: Size Industry, Share, Key Growth Drivers, and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Positive Displacement Pumps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States positive displacement pumps market share is currently witnessing a steady growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during 2020-2025.

Positive displacement pumps (PDPs) are industrial pumps that maintain a constant flow of liquid irrespective of the backpressure. Also known as constant flow machines, these pumps discharge liquid from the inlet pressure section into the discharge tube or pipe as the cavity on the suction side expands and contracts.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-positive-displacement-pumps-market/requestsample Market Trends: The United States positive displacement pumps market is primarily driven by the increasing renovation and up-gradation activities in the oil and gas sector. These pumps offer easy installation with an enhanced and effective outcome while minimizing the carbon footprints. The government has also implemented national and international hygiene standards and regulations for high levels of sterility in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. As a result, there has been a high demand for PDPs across the country. Moreover, with the growing focus on water scarcity issues, there have been vast opportunities for manufacturers as PDPs are used for water and wastewater treatment for sludge and sewage transfer. These factors are expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the coming years. Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-positive-displacement-pumps-market Insights on Market Segmentation: Breakup by Product Type: Rotary Pumps Vane Screw Lobe Gear Progressing Cavity (PC) Others

Reciprocating Pumps Piston Diaphragm Plunger Others

Peristaltic

Others Breakup by Capacity: Low Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps Breakup by Pump Characteristics: Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps Breakup by Raw Material: Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others Breakup by End-Use Industry: Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Automotive

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others Breakup by Region: Northeast

Midwest

South

West Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players. Key Highlights of the Report: Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

