Asia Pacific Rechargeable Battery Market: Share, Size 2021, Growth Analysis, Forecast 2026 and Top Manufacturers

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Rechargeable Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific rechargeable battery market share is currently witnessing moderate growth.
A rechargeable battery is a type of electric battery that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. Also known as storage batteries, secondary cells, and accumulators, they are extensively available in different shapes and sizes. Rechargeable batteries are gaining popularity over disposable ones as they are more eco-friendly and energy efficient. Currently, the demand for rechargeable batteries is rising due to the increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and smartphones in the Asia Pacific region.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
Favorable government initiatives undertaken the APAC countries to encourage the utilization of electric vehicles (EVs) are primarily driving the market for rechargeable batteries in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the product demand is also rising as rechargeable batteries generate lesser waste, are cost-efficient, and can be charged using a simple battery charger. Apart from this, increasing environmental concerns have also positively influenced the sales of rechargeable batteries in the region, as they are a more sustainable and ecological replacement for conventional batteries.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Battery Type:
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Li-ion Batteries
- NiMH Batteries
- NiCd Batteries
- Others
Market Breakup by Capacity:
- 150 – 1000 mAh
- 1300 – 2700 mAh
- 3000 – 4000 mAh
- 4000 – 6000 mAh
- 6000 – 10000 mAh
- More than 10000 mAh
Market Breakup by Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Applications
- Automobile Applications
- Defence
- Others
Market Breakup by Country:
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Competitive Landscape :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
