Asia Pacific Aluminum Extrusion Market: Key Vendors Size 2021, Industry Share, Growth, and Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Aluminum Extrusion Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific aluminum extrusion market size is currently witnessing steady growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its steady growth during 2021-2026. Aluminum extrusion is a process wherein an aluminum alloy bar is transformed into different shapes using an elongated cross-sectional dye. It is cost-efficient, lightweight, and requires low maintenance. It also offers ductility, recyclability and high electrical and thermal conductivity. As a result, it finds applications in the construction, automotive, electrical and transportation industries across the Asia Pacific region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

At present, there is a significant rise in the population levels of the Asia Pacific region. As a result, governing agencies of several countries are undertaking various initiatives to improve the existing infrastructure. They are also focusing on increasing the construction of green buildings, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, leading players are incorporating numerous technological advancements to introduce unique product variants, which is strengthening the market growth. The market is further driven by the boosting sales of vehicles in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Mill Finished

Anodized

Powder Coated

Breakup by Alloy Type:

1000 Series Aluminum Alloy

2000 Series Aluminum Alloy

3000 Series Aluminum Alloy

5000 Series Aluminum Alloy

6000 Series Aluminum Alloy

7000 Series Aluminum Alloy

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Machinery and Equipment

Consumer Durables

Electrical

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

