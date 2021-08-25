United States Green Cement Market: Industry Size 2020 by Manufacturers, Share, Growth, and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Green Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025 “, the United States green cement market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2020-2025.

Green cement is produced using industrial by-products, such as blast furnace slag, fly ash, aluminosilicates, and recycled industrial waste. It is primarily utilized for minimizing the carbon footprints of cement production. Moreover, as it is clean and eco-friendly compared to conventional cement, it is widely used across the United States.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Increasing environmental concerns on account of rising carbon emissions represents one of the significant factors strengthening the market growth in the US. Apart from this, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is undertaking numerous initiatives to encourage the adoption of green cement and the construction of environment-friendly buildings. This is positively influencing the sales of green cement in the country. Furthermore, leading players are focusing on developing advanced technologies to produce ultra-high-strength concrete, which is creating a favorable market outlook. The market is also driven by a considerable rise in construction activities in the country.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

