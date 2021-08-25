GCC Weight Management Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” GCC Weight Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The GCC Weight Management Market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Weight management is the process of implementing long-term lifestyle changes through healthy eating habits and regular physical activities. It helps to maintain a healthy body weight according to the body mass index (BMI). Efficient weight management aids in the prevention of various diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and obesity.

Market Trends:

Increasing health-consciousness among individuals represents one of the key factors driving the GCC weight management market growth. Moreover, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent mandatory lockdown and restricted mobility, there has been an enhanced focus on effective weight management practices to boost the overall immunity. This, along with increasing consumer expenditure capacities and rising endorsements of healthy eating habits by celebrities, is creating a positive outlook for the market across the region. Other factors, including affordable weight management programs offered by gymnasiums and fitness centers and the easy availability of products, such as meal supplements and protein shakes, are also driving the market toward growth.

GCC Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, diet, equipment and service.

Market Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Market Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Market Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Market Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

