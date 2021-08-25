North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 512 Million in 2020. The North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), also known as Hypromellose, is an organic compound produced by synthetic alteration of alkali cellulose, which involves treating wood pulp with sodium hydroxide solution. It is a tasteless and odorless powder with a white or slightly off-white color. HPMC has excellent film-forming properties, water retention capability, thickening power and extensive resistance to oils and enzymes.

Market Trends:

The North America HPMC market is primarily driven by the escalating demand from the construction industry for manufacturing latex putty, mortar, coatings, cement tiles and spray paints. Additionally, the increasing usage of HPMC in pharmaceutical drugs and personal care products is another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, its growing popularity as a preferred vegan alternative to gelatin in preparing numerous baking and confectionery products across the region has impacted the market. Other factors, including its rapid adoption in making adhesives and rising application as an ophthalmic lubricating agent that helps moisten hard contact lenses, are anticipated to drive the market further.

North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Country, and End-Use.

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by End-Use:

Construction

Pharmaceuticals (Including Cosmetics)

Food Industry

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

