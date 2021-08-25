Chronic smell and flavor loss Market Disease and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

The Chronic smell and flavor loss market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chronic smell and flavor loss market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic smell and flavor loss market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current chronic smell and flavor loss treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chronic smell and flavor loss Overview

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss is a broad term that covers several distinct disorders. Smell and taste are closely linked. Patients may have difficulty recognizing smell versus taste dysfunction and frequently confuse the concepts of “flavor” and “taste.” People often use the terms taste and flavor interchangeably.

Request free sample copy- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/chronic-smell-and-flavor-loss-market

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of companies involved in the report

Cyrano Therapeutics

And many others

Chronic smell and flavor loss Symptoms

Symptoms of chronic smell and flavor loss vary greatly. Some people may not be able to smell anything. Others may have a reduced ability to smell or taste certain things that are sweet, sour, bitter or salty. In specific cases, normally pleasant tastes or smells may become unpleasant.

Chronic smell and flavor loss Diagnosis

For the diagnosis purpose, along with a comprehensive health history and physical exam, few tests are also performed. “Scratch and sniff” tests and “sip, spit, and rinse” tests, where chemicals are placed on certain parts of the tongue, are commonly performed for diagnosis. If there is no clear cause of anosmia, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the head (including the sinuses) is done to look for structural abnormalities (such as a tumor, an abscess, or a fracture). Other commercially available olfactory tests include the three-item forced-choice microencapsulated Pocket Smell Test, the Brief Smell Identification Test, and a squeeze-bottle odor threshold test kit.

Chronic smell and flavor loss Treatment

Treatment primarily depends on the patient’s symptoms, age, the severity of the condition, and general health. Treatment includes correcting the underlying health problem, Surgery to remove blockages that may be causing the disorder, steam inhalation, nasal sprays, few antibiotics, and quitting smoking.

Chronic smell and flavor loss Market Insights

Chronic Smell and Flavor Loss disorders are usually common in the general population, with loss of smell occurring more frequently. While the most common causes of smell disturbance are nasal and sinus disease, upper respiratory infection, and head trauma, frequent causes of taste disturbance include oral infections, oral appliances (e.g., dentures), dental procedures, and Bell’s palsy.

Chronic smell and flavor loss Market Forecast

Additionally, advancing age has been associated with a natural impairment of smell and taste ability. Chronic smell and flavor loss are somewhat linked with appetite, nutrition, and if not treated generally lead to weight loss and malnutrition. As these disorders are not extremely life-threatening, therefore, medical attention received so far is not up to the mark. Currently, no marketed drug therapy exists specifically for this indication and prescribed medications are given to correct the underlying health problem.

Chronic smell and flavor loss Market Growth

The sense of smell does not always return even after successful treatment of sinusitis. Tumors are surgically removed or treated with radiation, but such treatment usually does not restore the sense of smell. Polyps in the nose are removed, sometimes restoring the ability to smell. People who smoke tobacco are advised to stop.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic smell and flavor loss Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic smell and flavor loss Chronic smell and flavor loss: Market Overview at a Glance Chronic smell and flavor loss: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Chronic smell and flavor loss Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic smell and flavor loss Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Chronic smell and flavor loss: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic smell and flavor loss KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Chronic smell and flavor loss Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Chronic smell and flavor loss market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic smell and flavor loss R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Chronic smell and flavor loss . Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Chronic smell and flavor loss market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Chronic smell and flavor loss

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

