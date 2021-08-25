Categories
Endoscopy Devices Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

Endoscopy Devices

Endoscopy Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Endoscopy Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Capsule Endoscope is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Endoscopy Device Type

Capsule endoscopy is an effective, automatic, simple, and painless method of imaging the mucosa of the digestive tract. It has numerous potential applications and a rising role in the digestive pathological examination. The market for capsule endoscope is expected to be driven by favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and an increasing number of new players in the market. The usage of a capsule endoscope not only makes a patient’s visits to the hospitals/clinics more comfortable, but also lowers the examination costs, while offering proper treatment. A capsule endoscope is designed as a disposable device after use. This eliminates any possibility of in-hospital infection, as in the case of conventional endoscopy.

Market Overview:

  • The Mexican endoscopy devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.15%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of endoscopy for treatment and diagnosis, and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications.
  • The increasing usage of minimally-invasive surgical techniques, particularly in gastric surgeries, can be attributed to the constant innovations in robotics and virtual techniques in surgical practices. Benefits associated with minimally-invasive surgeries, such as increased safety, decreased scarring, faster recovery, and reduced length of hospital stay, increase the preference for minimally-invasive surgical techniques over other techniques. The laparoscopy surgery is one of the most preferred type of minimally-invasive surgeries that is performed across the country. Laparoscopic surgery has been witnessing a number of developments for the treatment of colon and gastric cancer, and cholecystectomy. Hence, rising awareness among the Mexican population, regarding minimally-invasive procedures, along with growing prevalence of chronic diseases, nationwide, is boosting the demand for endoscopy devices.
  • However, several hygiene issues have been arising due to the use of endoscopes in multiple patients. These endoscopes are fitted with cameras and sensors, and should be sterilized and disinfected after every use. Contaminated endoscopes are the medical devices regularly associated with outbreaks of healthcare-associated infections. Flexible endoscopes may become heavily contaminated with blood, secretions, and micro-organisms, and are also difficult to clean and disinfect. Endoscopes have revolutionized the treatment and prevention of certain diseases, but they are also imposing the risk of infection that is associated with the usage of the devices, thus negatively impacting the growth of the market studied.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Cook Medical
  • Ethicon Endo
  • Surgery (Johnson and Johnson)
  • Fujifilm Holdings
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • STERIS Corporation.

    Scope of the Report:

  As per the , endoscopy devices are minimally-invasive and can be inserted into natural openings of the human body, in order to observe an internal organ or a tissue in detail. Endoscopic surgeries are performed for imaging procedures and minor surgeries.

    Endoscopy Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Endoscopy Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Endoscopy Devices market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Endoscopy Devices market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Endoscopy Devices market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Endoscopy Devices ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Endoscopy Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Endoscopy Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Endoscopy Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Endoscopy Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Endoscopy Devices Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Endoscopy Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Endoscopy Devices market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Endoscopy Devices market trends that influence the global Endoscopy Devices market

    Detailed TOC of Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries
    4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Endoscopy for Treatment and Diagnosis
    4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians
    4.3.2 Infections Caused by Endoscopes
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type of Device
    5.1.1 Endoscopy Device
    5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope
    5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope
    5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope
    5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope
    5.1.1.5 Other Endoscopy Devices
    5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device
    5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System
    5.1.2.2 Access Device
    5.1.2.3 Wound Protector
    5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device
    5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument
    5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices
    5.1.3 Visualization Equipment
    5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera
    5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System
    5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Gastroenterology
    5.2.2 Pulmonology
    5.2.3 Urology
    5.2.4 Cardiology
    5.2.5 Gynecology
    5.2.6 Other Applications

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.2 Conmed Corporation
    6.1.3 Cook Medical
    6.1.4 Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson and Johnson)
    6.1.5 Fujifilm Holdings
    6.1.6 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.7 Olympus Corporation
    6.1.8 Richard Wolf GmbH
    6.1.9 STERIS Corporation

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

