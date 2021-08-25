Neuromodulation Market 2021-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

“Neuromodulation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Neuromodulation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Holds the Largest Market Share in the Internal Neuromodulation Type
The process of numbing/reducing chronic pain by passing continuous low voltage electric current to the spinal cord is referred to as spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The SCS devices are FDA approved and are the most widely accepted neurostimulation techniques across the world. These devices are of basic three types namely, rechargeable, conventional, and radiofrequency systems. SCS is used in neurological problems, such as nerve damage, arachnoiditis, failed-back surgery syndrome, neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuritis. Along with the associated benefits and effectiveness, SCS also has some pitfalls, such as overstimulation, intermittent stimulation, lead dispositioning, and device malfunctioning. However, the benefits of the SCS outrank the pitfalls, thus boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period.
North Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North dominated the overall neuromodulation market with the accounting as the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, is expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising concern about the prevalence of neurological disorder and other associated disorders is stimulating the need for the adoption of neuromodulation techniques. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Neuromodulation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Neuromodulation market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Neuromodulation market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Neuromodulation market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Neuromodulation ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Neuromodulation market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Neuromodulation space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Neuromodulation market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Neuromodulation Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Neuromodulation Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Neuromodulation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Neuromodulation market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Neuromodulation market trends that influence the global Neuromodulation market
Detailed TOC of Neuromodulation Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
4.2.2 Increase in the Aging Population
4.2.3 Strong Product Pipeline
4.2.4 Expanded Target Applications and New Indications
4.2.5 Growing Investments
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Internal Neuromodulation
5.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)
5.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)
5.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
5.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
5.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)
5.1.2 External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)
5.1.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
5.1.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
5.1.2.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Parkinson’s disease
5.2.2 Depression
5.2.3 Chronic Pain
5.2.4 Failed Back Surgery
5.2.5 Ischemia
5.2.6 Urine Incontinence
5.2.7 Fecal Incontinence
5.2.8 Epilepsy
5.2.9 Gastroparesis
5.2.10 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Medtronic PLC
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 St. Jude Medical Inc.
6.1.4 Synapse Biomedical Inc.
6.1.5 Nevro Corporation
6.1.6 Neurosigma Inc.
6.1.7 Neuropace Inc.
6.1.8 Neuronetics Inc.
6.1.9 Cyberonics Inc.
6.1.10 BioControl Medical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
