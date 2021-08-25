Nuclear Medicine Market: 2021 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Nuclear Medicine Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Nuclear Medicine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Cardiology Application is Expected to Experience Strong Growth in the Market
The application segment is further sub-segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died, due to CVDs.
The diagnostics segment is further segmented into SPECT and PET. PET imaging radioisotopes have many applications in clinical neurology, which involves movement disorders, epilepsy, brain tumors, dementia, stroke, and neuronal plasticity. Future applications include early diagnosis of brain metastases, Parkinson syndromes, and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The market for radioisotopes is expected to be larger in the developing countries because of the increasing awareness among people about radioisotopes, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases, like cancer, and increasing population.
North is Expected to Dominate the Nuclear Medicine Market
North is the dominant market for nuclear medicine. Within North , the is the largest consumer market for radioisotopes, and Canada is the largest producer of Tc-99m. The was the largest contributor to the North n region, in terms of revenue, and it is expected to retain its dominance, owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of nuclear medicine for various therapeutic applications.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A rise in demand for nuclear medicines in emerging countries, such as and China, is due to the rise in disposable income, improving healthcare standards, and favorable reforms in foreign policies.
Detailed TOC of Nuclear Medicine Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Several Blockbuster Biopharmaceuticals Going Off-patent over the Next Five to Ten Years
4.2.2 Market in the Nascent Phase but with High Growth Potential
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs due to Their Cost Effectiveness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Substitutability and Interchangeability
4.3.2 Regulatory Uncertainty
4.3.3 Production Complexity
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Diagnostics
5.1.1 SPECT Market
5.1.2 PET
5.2 Therapeutics
5.2.1 Alpha Emitters
5.2.2 Beta Emitters
5.2.3 Brachytherapy
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Cardiology
5.3.2 Neurology
5.3.3 Oncology
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Mallinckrodt
6.1.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging
6.1.3 Iba Group
6.1.4 Triad Isotopes
6.1.5 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.6 Advanced Accelerator Applications
6.1.7 Curium
6.1.8 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.
6.1.9 Cardinal Health Inc.
6.1.10 GE Healthcare
6.1.11 Nordion Inc.
6.1.12 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
6.1.13 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
6.1.14 Eczacibasi-Monrol
6.1.15 Isotec Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
