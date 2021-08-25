Newborn Screening Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Newborn Screening market” and its expanding nature. The Newborn Screening market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Newborn Screening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Newborn Screening market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Newborn Screening market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Newborn Screening Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Newborn Screening market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Newborn Screening Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Newborn Screening market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Newborn Screening market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Newborn Screening market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Newborn Screening market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Newborn Screening market players

Key Market Trends:

Dried Blood Spot is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Test Type Segment

Dried blood spot tests (DBS) are expected to continue their domination during the forecast period. DBS sampling has been used to screen newborn babies for congenital metabolic diseases, for over 50 years. Advantages of DBS sampling include minimal volume requirements (approximately 30 – 100 µL per spot), ease of sample attainment by finger or heel stick with minimal training required, and ease of transport and sample stability. Autism, lymphomas and leukemia, and many other metabolic conditions can be diagnosed through this test. Dried blood spot analysis offers the advantage of collecting a small sample volume, which is easily transported. Thus, rising diseases in the newborns are boosting the market growth.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures across the world, and false positive and false negative results, may hinder the growth of the market.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North dominates the market for newborn screening, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This is primarily due to the growing prevalence of congenital disorders and enforced testing in all the 50 states of the nation. In the North n region, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of the disorders in the newborn and rising demand for advanced systems. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to further propel the market in the United States.

Study objectives of Newborn Screening Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Newborn Screening market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Newborn Screening market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Newborn Screening market trends that influence the global Newborn Screening market

Detailed TOC of Newborn Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Newborn Screening Programs

4.2.2 Rising Incidences of Congenital Diseases

4.2.3 Rising Funding from Government Sectors for Newborn Screening

4.2.4 Advancements in Technologies Used in Newborn Screening

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Uniformity of Newborn Screening Policies and Procedures, across the World

4.3.2 False Positive and False Negative Results

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Device

5.1.1.1 Pulse Oximeter

5.1.1.2 Mass Spectrometer

5.1.1.3 Hearing Screening Devices

5.1.1.4 Laparoscope

5.1.1.5 Retinoscope

5.1.1.6 Ultrasound Machine

5.1.2 Assay Kits

5.2 By Test Type

5.2.1 Dried Blood Spot

5.2.2 Hearing Screening

5.2.3 Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD)

5.2.4 Urine Test

5.2.5 Other Test Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AB Sciex

6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Masimo Corporation

6.1.6 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Trivitron Healthcare

6.1.10 ZenTech SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

